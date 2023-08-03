Winners and losers following first week of Bears training camp

Seven training camp practices have come and gone for the Chicago Bears up at Halas Hall and things are starting to fall in place at certain positions. There’s been some good, some bad, and even a little ugly at certain points depending on your perspective. But it’s all with a goal to grow as a team and prepare for the 2023 regular season that lies ahead.

Over the course of those seven practices, specific players have risen to the top and shined at crucial moments. Others, however, haven’t had the camp many envisioned they would up to this point.

It’s still early, but it’s clear some are in better spots than others. Here are the winners and losers of the first week of Bears training camp

Winner: QB Justin Fields

Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields passes at the NFL football team’s Back Together training camp event with fans on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Lake Forest , Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILCA103

Wednesday’s rough practice may have knocked some of the shine off this declaration, but make no mistake: Justin Fields has been a winner in camp up to this point. The Bears quarterback has looked more decisive and accurate than he did at this time last year and at the very least, is poised to build on his 2022 performance.

Part of that jump has to do with his supporting cast and the arrival of D.J. Moore, but he’s also more comfortable in Luke Getsy’s offense now entering Year 2. Fields is able to run the two-minute offense himself and make more changes at the line of scrimmage. Turnovers will happen and every quarterback is going to make a bad throw in camp. It’s doing the small stuff better and ensuring the offense runs efficiently that matter at this time of the year. Fields is proving that’s an improvement over last year.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool works on the field at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH109

Moore could have easily occupied this slot as he’s been a winner nearly every day, but let’s give it to a player who had more question marks than Instagram stories the last couple of months. Wide receiver Chase Claypool has been a lightning rod for Bears fans ever since he arrived via trade last November. He’s a talented pass catcher who has yet to put it all together and struggled in his brief time as a Bear last season.

Those questions persisted all offseason, especially after he missed time during minicamp with injuries and had his work ethic questioned in the media. But Claypool is showing all of that was overblown by stacking impressive practices on top of one another and becoming a trusted target of Fields. He’s proving to be a mismatch for defenders with nasty routes during 1-on-1s and big catches in team drills. He’s an ideal compliment to Moore, as well as Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet. Claypool still has to prove it in games but he’s done everything asked of him in practice.

Loser: RB Roschon Johnson

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Roschon Johnson #30 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s admittedly difficult to label a player a “loser” after just one week of camp before any preseason games even get played. But given his position and the hype coming out of the draft, it’s pretty clear running back Roschon Johnson fits the category as of now.

Johnson was heralded as one of the steals of the draft after he was selected in the fourth round out of Texas. He was also entering a running back room that’s open for competition. One week into camp, though, and Johnson has yet to make an impact and gain ground on Khalil Herbert or D’Onta Foreman. Johnson has looked solid in individual and 1-on-1 drills, but he hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity to play in team settings. He’s also missed time with an undisclosed injury the last couple practices, hurting his chances even more.

Again, there is still plenty of time to go in camp and the entire preseason still to be played. But this hasn’t been Johnson’s week.

Winner: TEs Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet works on the field during NFL football OTA practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH117

It feels right to lump the two Bears tight ends together. Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan have had stellar training camps, but for different reasons. For Kmet, he inked a four-year, $50 million extension with over $32 million guaranteed. It’s the first major extension of the Ryan Poles era and it cements Kmet’s status as a cornerstone player for the offense. He’s had a solid camp, picking up where he left off with Fields. But his payday is the real highlight from the first week.

For Tonyan, he doesn’t have that long-term security like Kmet after signing a one-year deal in free agency but he’s establishing himself as a threat on offense. He’s made plenty of touchdown grabs during 11-on-11s through the first week and he’s allowed the Bears to get creative with their formations. Tonyan has lined up split out wide a few times, creating mismatches in the secondary. The former Packer brings a different dimension to the Bears offense and it’s going to be a big factor, especially during red zone opportunities.

Loser: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson listens to a question from the media at a news conference after the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH123

On the surface, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson hasn’t done anything wrong. He’s a rookie defensive back picked in the second round who has had good and bad reps in practice. Normally, that’s par for the course for someone like him.

But after a strong minicamp in June in which it seemed he was destined to be a starting cornerback, Stevenson is now battling fellow rookie Terell Smith for the job. Smith forced the issue after he dominated against the second string and now Stevenson has to fend him off. Both players have had positive and negative reps and Stevenson has bounced back after a particularly tough couple days of camp very early on. Still, this isn’t where we thought he would be after minicamp concluded, landing him in the “loser” category for the time being.

Winner: CB Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon watches teammates before a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

While the rookie cornerbacks battle it out, a sophomore corner is looking like the real deal early on. Kyler Gordon has settled into his nickel corner position nicely and is making plays pretty much every chance he gets. Gordon has snuffed out runs and quick screens while sticking close to receivers who challenge him in the secondary. He’s playing with more confidence at a difficult position, something that has been sorely needed the last few years.

It’s been a strong camp overall for Gordon, who has earned his new nickname “Spider-Man” from his coaches, but Wednesday’s practice really put the cherry on top of a stellar week. Gordon had an interception, a tackle for loss, and a sack in team drills, showing he can do it all. If this carries over to the regular season, we could be seeing a massive jump from his rookie year.

Winner: DE Terrell Lewis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran edge rusher Terrell Lewis has taken advantage of injuries at the position and the lack of an impending signing to carve out a role for himself. The former Los Angeles Rams role player has flashed in almost every practice, whether pads have been on or not. He’s gotten the best of rookie first-round pick Darnell Wright on multiple occasions and made left tackle Braxton Jones look foolish at times.

Lewis entered camp behind players like Trevis Gipson, Doninique Robinson, and Rasheem Green as a longshot to get meaningful snaps in the regular season. Thanks to his efforts, however, he’s likely rising up the depth chart and could be a key contributor come Week 1.

Loser: The starting offensive line

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright, left, works with offensive lineman Josh Lugg during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH127

It’s difficult to evaluate the offensive linemen when the team is just practicing in t-shirts and shorts. The real test comes when the pads come one. Well, the pads have been on for two days and the line hasn’t looked great up to this point.

The biggest issue has been injuries. Right Guard Nate Davis has been out the last three practices with an undisclosed injury. Now, left guard Teven Jenkins exited Wednesday’s practice with some sort of ailment. Tackles Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones have stayed healthy, but have had their ups and downs during team drills and Cody Whitehair is back to rolling footballs on the ground when snapping.

Perhaps this is a bit reactionary due to the offensive struggles on Wednesday, but everything seemed to go downhill so quickly. This is an area the Bears cannot mess up and the hope all offseason was that the line would show significant improvement over last year. As of now, that has yet to happen.

Winner: The fans

Fans watch as the Chicago Bears hold a practice at the NFL football team’s Back Together training camp event for fans on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Lake Forest , Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILCA

Bears training camp will never be the same after moving away from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais three years ago, but the team is taking small steps towards giving the fans more access than normal.

First of all, the Bears made a pleasant change in their programming on Wednesday with how they conducted practice. Initially, reporters were not allowed to provide live updates. But a last-minute change allowed that to happen, giving the fans who weren’t in attendance as much news as possible.

Next, their security has seemingly relaxed some of their policies against video recording when in the stands. The Bears still prohibit the recording of practice footage but more and more videos have surfaced on social media with highlights than in previous years. Hopefully that trend continues because it’s a welcome site for fans who aren’t able to make it to any practices.

Finally and most importantly, Bears football is officially back. That makes us all winners in the end.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire