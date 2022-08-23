Winners and losers from the Falcons’ preseason loss to Jets

The Falcons’ Monday night preseason game against the Jets was essentially a tale of two halves. Atlanta got out to a 16-0 lead before giving up 24 straight points and being held scoreless in the second half.

On the bright side, the Falcons offense moved the ball well early on, while the first-team defense was stout. Unfortunately, the Jets didn’t play their starters, so we can’t make too much out of Monday’s game.

Here are the winners and losers from Atlanta’s preseason loss to the Jets.

Winner: Jared Bernhardt

There is one guy fans are begging to see make the 53-man roster, and for good reason. Former lacrosse player Jared Bernhardt has turned many heads this preseason, with some calling him the best receiver behind Drake London. Bernhardt led the Falcons with 67 receiving yards on three receptions with a long catch and run of 34 yards. In this game alone, Bernhardt had a better performance than Frank Darby had all of last year.

Bernhardt hasn’t had his Victor Cruz moment yet, but he has shown a lot of potential. However, as much as we want to see him make the 53-man roster, we are going to have to wait one more week and see what he does against the Jaguars. Even if he narrowly misses the initial 53-man roster, signing him to the practice squad seems like a no-brainer at this point.

Loser: Jalen Mayfield

Mayfield has not had a great camp and after being forced into the starting lineup as a rookie, it’s unclear what his role will be this season. With the Falcons on the goal line in a prime spot to score, Mayfield’s false start backed the offense up and killed the drive altogether. Arthur Smith was furious with his offense as they walked to the sideline, but his frustration is justified as these kinds of mental mistakes are what turn wins into loses.

Mayfield simply has to play better and must cut down on the mental mistakes if he wants to be a part of this team.

Winner: Dee Alford

While Jared Bernhardt continues to impress on offense, Dee Alford is doing the same on the defensive side of the ball. As the offseason began, Isaiah Oliver seemed to be the player penciled in at the starting nickel corner spot, but Alford, along with Mike Ford, is making a strong push to unseat Oliver. The former Canadian Football League player is very likely to find himself on the Falcons’ 53-man roster.

Loser: Feleipe Franks

Feleipe Franks falls into the loser category as a quarterback, not a utility player. There is a lot to like about Franks’ game when he’s carrying the ball, but he does not appear to be a capable passer. Obviously, someone has to be the third QB and Franks’ versatility to play other positions increases his value. However, the offense is extremely limited by Franks’ inability to throw the ball with accuracy.

Loser: Frank Darby

At some point, Darby has to do something of importance on the field. His likable personality will only carry him so far. Last night, Darby finished with zero catches on two targets. If he can’t get more than two looks in a preseason game, it’s hard to see him making an impact on the actual roster. The Falcons used their final pick on Darby in 2021, but time is running out for the former Arizona State standout.

Winners: Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

Mariota has been solid in his first two starts, but he hasn’t gotten enough reps to really say he’s running away with the QB competition. Rookie QB Desmond Ridder had another impressive showing as well. In Monday’s game, Mariota and Ridder went a combined 16-for-23 for 275 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

It looks like Mariota’s job to lose at the moment, but this is an interesting battle to watch over the final weeks of camp.

