Winners and losers from Dolphins’ win vs. Panthers in Week 12

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to move to 5-7 on the season, as they’ve now won four in a row.

Brian Flores’ team performed extremely well in just about every facet of this game. The defense got after Cam Newton and forced turnovers. Tua Tagovailoa and the offense moved up and down the field. The special teams unit even blocked a punt for a touchdown.

They needed all of that if they were going to beat Matt Rhule and this impressive Panthers’ defense.

Here are the winners and losers from the Week 12 victory.

WINNER: WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle might see his name among the Rookie of the Week nominees again after this performance against the Panthers. The former Alabama wideout was targeted 10 times, bringing in nine of them for 137 yards and a touchdown.

It’s been a great rookie season for Waddle, as he leads the Dolphins in receptions (77), receiving yards (759), and is tied with Myles Gaskin for receiving touchdowns (four).

LOSER: C Austin Reiter

When Reiter was asked to come in for Greg Mancz a few weeks ago, he started off alright. He wasn’t having a ton of miscues, at least, not a lot that were being noticed.

In the last two weeks, Reiter has struggled, and this week, it hurt his team. The veteran center had multiple poor snaps that got away from Tagovailoa. One of the snaps was at the end of the first half when Miami was driving to take to extend their lead.

Reiter’s snap was eventually picked up by a Panthers defender and returned to give them a field goal opportunity that they converted.

Starting center Michael Deiter is working his way back and will likely try to return in the coming weeks.

WINNER: Jaelan Phillips

Phillips will probably join Waddle on the list of top rookie performers in Week 12 after a breakout game. The former Miami Hurricane recorded four quarterback hits and three sacks against Carolina’s offense to lead the Dolphins’ impressive pass rush.

Dolphins fans have been pretty critical of Phillips in his rookie season because he hasn’t put up massive numbers, but this performance should get them to eat some crow.

LOSERS: OTs Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis

Week after week the tackle spots have been the biggest problem for Miami’s offense. Neither Liam Eichenberg nor Jesse Davis could say they deserve to start at this point in the season. However, the team keeps trotting them out.

Against Carolina, they were tasked with protecting their quarterback from Haason Reddick and Brian Burns, two of the league’s better pass rushers. Both players were responsible for a fair amount of pressure, as Davis allowed a sack, and Eichenberg forced Tagovailoa to step up into another one.

WINNER: QB Tua Tagovailoa

Speaking of the quarterback, he finally finds himself on one of these lists, as this is the first week he didn’t really have negatives to knock him out of the winner category.

Tagovailoa went 27-for-31 (87.1%) for 230 yards and a touchdown with a 108.3 passer rating. You can’t ask for much more than that against one of the league’s top defenses.

This was also the 16th start of Tagovailoa’s career. In his first 16 starts, the former Alabama quarterback has a 67% completion percentage, while throwing for 3,515 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 90.5 passer rating. He also has six rushing touchdowns.

For all the doubters, and there are many, he’s been good.

