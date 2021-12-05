Winners and losers from Dolphins’ win vs. Giants in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon 20-9 at Hard Rock Stadium to move to 6-7 on the season.

Miami’s defense played well enough to keep Mike Glennon and the Giants’ offense from getting in the end zone. They sacked the quarterback three times and capitalized on a big risk by Glennon that resulted in a Xavien Howard interception.

On the other side of the ball, Tua Tagovailoa found Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford in the end zone in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, to give them the lead and extend it. They were driving the field with ease, but they did enough to earn the win.

Now, they are able to rest up and maybe get some more guys back before their next game against the New York Jets.

Here are the players who deserve more credit and those who deserve some blame for their performances against the Giants.

WINNER: WR Jaylen Waddle

Every week the Dolphins rookie wideout goes out and impresses. This week, he recorded nine receptions for 90 yards before dealing with the cramps in the fourth quarter that held him out nearly the rest of the game. Waddle’s 11 receptions were tied for the lead on the team with Mike Gesicki, as they continue to be Tagovailoa’s top targets.

Waddle’s performance broke Miami’s franchise record for receptions in a season by a rookie (84) that was previously held by Jarvis Landry. If the rookie continues this pace, he can break the NFL’s record of 101 receptions set by Anquan Boldin.

LOSER: Myles Gaskin

Miami’s running game has been terrible for most of the year. Entering Sunday, they averaged 80.2 yards per game on the ground, the second-fewest in the NFL.

That number only gets worse after the team had just 68 yards against the Giants. Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins’ top back, ran for just 44 yards on 15 carries, less than three yards per attempt.

Gaskin also failed to pick up a block a linebacker that was clearly his assignment that resulted in Tagovailoa taking a sack.

It’s not all on Gaskin because the line has been horrendous in 2021, but he does deserve some blame.

WINNER: LB Jaelan Phillips

Phillips had another multi-sack game on Sunday, as he brought Mike Glennon down twice. That brings his season total to 8.5 sacks on the year, which broke the Dolphins’ record for sacks by a rookie (8) with four games remaining.

Earlier in the season, fans were ragging on the young edge defender for not finishing sacks. In the last few weeks, however, he’s been on a monster run that should quiet most of his doubters.

WINNER: LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Van Ginkel’s game won’t get a ton of recognition. He recorded five tackles, one for a loss, and a batted pass. It wasn’t a huge day that will get attention, but he should be remembered for how involved he was.

On nearly every run, Van Ginkel was flying around the ball and keeping the carrier from getting up field. There were a couple of outside runs that he won’t get credit for, but his effort led to his teammates getting tackles behind the line.

