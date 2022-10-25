Winners, losers from Dolphins’ win vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night to earn their fourth win on the season and propel them back above a .500 record.

Miami’s defense suffered another big injury with the loss of safety Brandon Jones, who is expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a knee issue. However, despite Jones’ departure, the Dolphins’ defense stood strong, holding Pittsburgh to just 10 points, which was enough for the offense to capitalize.

Here are some winners and losers from the Sunday night showdown:

WINNER: RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert continued his impressive string of running performances, as he keeps showing his efficiency with the ball in his hands. On Sunday, the former Boilermaker rushed for 79 yards on 16 carries (4.9 yards per attempt) while adding another 30 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

This is clearly his backfield now.

LOSER: RB Chase Edmonds

Sunday was another in a line of forgettable games for Edmonds, as he totaled just 17 yards on seven carries (2.4 yards per attempt). He also had another two dropped passes that certainly could’ve helped Miami’s offense when they were looking for answers at points.

Mostert has taken over, and it seems like Edmonds would have to really impress to take the top spot back.

WINNER: S Jevon Holland

Miami’s second-year safety is really solidifying himself as one of the better players in the league at his position. His ability to do everything that’s asked of him, including being a leader, has really been impressive to watch, especially from someone who’s so young.

Five tackles and an interception are more than enough to earn Holland some praise.

LOSER: Coaching

The Dolphins have been shooting themselves in the foot for weeks now with stupid penalties that are completely unforced. This week, it all started on the very first play of the game when left guard Liam Eichenberg committed a false start. It’s understandable that there’s some extra emotion and energy for this matchup, but it needs to be controlled.

On top of that, there were many times when Miami had to call timeout because the offense wasn’t set up and were in danger of committing a delay-of-game penalty. This needs to be cleaned up. It’s inexcusable to still not be able to get ready at Week 8 even if there are changes at quarterback.

