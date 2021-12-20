Winners and losers from Dolphins’ win vs. Jets in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins earned their seventh win of the season in Week 15 when they beat the New York Jets 31-24 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Brian Flores’ team came out flat in the first half, as they came back from their bye week. Zach Wilson and the Jets running game were able to move up and down the field with ease while their defense kept Tua Tagovailoa and company silent.

In the second half, Miami’s defense showed up and kept them from scoring again on offense, as they got Wilson repeatedly. Tagovailoa looked better in the second half, but his pick-six put his team in a bad position late.

These are the players who deserve credit and those who deserve blame.

WINNER: RB Duke Johnson

The practice squad running back made his return to his hometown on Sunday for his first game at Hard Rock Stadium as a member of the Dolphins. He responded by rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while bringing in one reception for another 20 yards.

Miami’s rushing attack has been lackluster all year, and Johnson deserves more of an opportunity.

LOSER: QB Tua Tagovailoa

You could argue that Tagovailoa’s day against the Jets was good enough to be off this list, but his interceptions were the only reason they needed a comeback and a late touchdown.

He can’t put his team behind like that. If he wants to hold this job beyond this year, he has to be part of the reason they win, not the reason they barely won.

WINNER: DL Christian Wilkins

Wilkins was tied for the team lead in tackles on Sunday with seven against the Jets and was used heavily in the second half to get pressure on Wilson.

He also caught the second touchdown of his career and celebrated by jumping into the crowd and then doing the worm in the end zone. Anytime there’s a defensive player catching a touchdown, he should find his way onto the winner’s side.

LOSER: TE Hunter Long

This one is a bit of a nitpick, but the rookie played a role as the third tight end with Adam Shaheen out again this week. He got only one target which resulted in the Jets’ pick-six, and he was called for two holding penalties, but only one was accepted.

Story continues

Long hasn’t been given a ton of reps in his young career, but he’s not doing a ton to prove he can be more valuable than Shaheen or Durham Smythe going forward.

WINNER: LB Jerome Baker

During this season, Baker has been used more in a pass-rushing role than he has in the past. On Sunday, his efforts resulted in seven tackles and two sacks, as he was a big reason for Miami’s bump in the second half.

The Dolphins’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee hasn’t been getting as much credit as he should this year. This game should change that.

