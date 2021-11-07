Winners and losers from Dolphins vs. Texans in Week 9

The Miami Dolphins earned just their second win on the season in Week 9, as they defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Houston struggled for much of this game. They were unable to keep the pressure off of Tyrod Taylor which led to multiple costly mistakes including an interception in the end zone that was snagged by Jevon Holland.

Miami’s offense, without Tua Tagovailoa, didn’t look terribly different. They did commit four offensive turnovers (and one on special teams), but they mostly got the ball in the hands of their two best players on offense. Their defense’s dominance will be contributed to the Texans’ ineptitude, but it was a solid effort that should be recognized.

Here are the winners and losers from the Dolphins’ win over the Texans.

WINNER: TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is the life of this team. His energy is infectious. Whether he’s angry at his guys for not lining up correctly or celebrating every catch he makes, he gets the team going.

The tight end made four receptions for 54 yards in this game including these two amazing one-handed grabs.

LOSER: RT Jesse Davis

Week after week we watch the offensive line play bad football. Davis is probably at the top of the list for most concerning performances.

This week he allowed pressure on Jacoby Brissett multiple times which is part of the reason that they turned the ball over so frequently on offense.

The Dolphins traded a draft pick for offensive tackle Greg Little back in August and have kept him inactive every week. He might not be better than Davis, but he has to be given a chance.

WINNER: WR Jaylen Waddle

The rookie wideout is the chain-mover on this offense. His ability to get separation and make tough catches makes him a perfect part of the group and a guy that any team would want.

Against the Texans, Waddle brought in a team-high eight catches for 83 yards. He’s still not being used as a deep threat, but with the poor offensive line play, they probably couldn’t get him the ball deep if they wanted.

LOSER: LT Liam Eichenberg

Like Davis, Eichenberg struggled mightily in this Week 9 contest. He allowed a ton of pressure to make its way to Brissett and wasn’t much help in the running game against one of the league’s worst defenses against the run.

He’s just a rookie, but if this trend continues, there will have to be yet another move made on the line.

WINNER: DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah was once again the best defender on the field for Miami on Sunday, except, this time, his contributions could be found on that stat sheet. The defensive end recorded 2.5 sacks in this game as well as a batted pass at the line.

If he continues this performance he will surely earn himself a nice payday this offseason, whether it’s from the Dolphins or not.

LOSER: QB Tua Tagovailoa

Whenever you’re a starting quarterback and your team wins without you, it can’t be a great feeling. Yeah, you’re happy for your guys, but you know they did it without you.

Tagovailoa has to be feeling this and more. With all of the rumors that have been swirling about replacing him, the Dolphins winning without him isn’t a great look.

With a quick turnaround for a game on Thursday, it’s unknown if Tagovailoa will play against the Ravens, but, if he doesn’t and Miami somehow pulls off the unthinkable, those talks will get much worse.

