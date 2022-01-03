Winners and losers from Dolphins’ loss vs. Titans in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Tennessee Titans 34-3 on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

Miami’s loss not only ended their seven-game winning streak, but it effectively ended their quest for a postseason berth, as the Los Angeles Chargers officially ended it in the late window.

The Dolphins’ offense was horrendous for most of the game, as they tried to deal with the rain. Unlike the Titans, Miami struggled to move the ball down the field, as they didn’t get into the red zone a single time in this contest.

Here’s who deserves some more credit, and who deserves some more blame in the loss.

WINNER: RB Duke Johnson

The Dolphins have turned the reins over to Johnson as the team’s lead running back. In this game, Johnson ran seven times for 49 yards and brought in two receptions for 16 yards as well.

Miami went away from the run early because they went down, but Johnson has been pretty successful in two of his three games as the starter.

LOSER: QB Tua Tagovailoa

This may have been the biggest game of Tagovailoa’s young career, and his play was far from inspirational. The former Crimson Tide quarterback completed just 47.4% of his passes for 205 yards and an interception. He also had three fumbles, luckily losing just one of them.

With the Dolphins being eliminated from the postseason, everything Tagovailoa is doing will weigh into the team’s decision-making this offseason. There will continue to be conversations about his future in Miami, and after this game, those are fair.

LOSERS: Dolphins' run defense

Miami’s defense couldn’t stop anyone on the ground against the Titans. D’Onta Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard, and Jeremy McNichols rushed 36 times for 191 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Entering this game, the Dolphins had held opposing backfields to 102.3 yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the league. The weather may have played a factor in the missed tackles, but if we’re not going to use that as an excuse for the quarterback, we can’t for the defense.

Story continues

LOSER: Special Teams

The Dolphins had a tough day on offense and defense, but they were just as bad in the third phase of the game.

Punter Michael Palardy punted four times for just a 36.8 average with only one of them being downed inside the 20-yard line. This gave the Titans great starting field position multiple times, allowing their offense to get into the red zone quickly.

Jason Sanders missed a 53-yard attempt to hit one of his two attempts. On the season, Sanders is now 21-of-29 (72.4%) and 2-of-6 (33.3%) from beyond 50 yards. Signing him to that extension this past offseason isn’t looking like the smartest deal at this point.

