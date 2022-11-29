Winners, losers from Dolphins’ 30-15 victory over Texans

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-15, and while the first half was a bloodbath, the final two quarters looked like a completely different game.

Miami built a 30-point lead before giving up 15 unanswered after the break, as the offense couldn’t do anything, and the defense was starting to bend.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins have improved their record to 8-3 and remain atop the AFC East after 12 weeks of the 2022 campaign.

Let’s take a look at some of those who deserve credit and some who deserve blame for their performances against the Texans.

WINNER: Miami's trio of pass rushers

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami’s front seven, boasting Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Melvin Ingram has been impressive when they’re on the field together. They’re able to create pressure and force quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations. The trio accounted for 11 tackles and two sacks as well as 10 pressures and seven hits on Sunday

LOSER: OT depth

ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Terron Armstead left the contest in the second quarter, Miami’s offense crumbled. Brandon Shell, who had played well at right tackle during Austin Jackson’s absence, couldn’t do anything to keep pressure off of Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson.

Then, when Jackson left this game with another ankle injury, Shell and Greg Little were on the field at the same time, and it looked even worse.

This display caused Miami to sign a veteran tackle to their practice squad on Monday.

WINNER: CB Xavien Howard

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Howard hasn’t been the best version of himself in 2022, but he had a strong day on Sunday. Pro Football Focus graded him as Miami’s fourth-best defender (78.5), and their best coverage player (79.0). On top of that, he managed to score his fourth-career defensive touchdown.

LOSER: QB Skylar Thompson

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The seventh-round rookie played a fair amount in Miami’s victory. However, those reps were probably forgettable. Thompson completed just one of his five attempts for six yards, adding another five yards on six rushing attempts.

Obviously, the play wasn’t all his fault, but it still wasn’t ideal.

WINNER: K Jason Sanders

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Few Dolphins have been as scrutinized as Sanders this season, as he’s struggled each of the last two seasons. On Sunday, however, he hit all three of his field goals and all three extra points. All of the attempts were in the expected NFL range, but if he’s going to get blamed when he’s bad, it’s only fair to praise him when he’s good.

LOSER: Coaching decisions

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

McDaniel’s decision-making was a bit questionable in this game, and it was something that even he addressed with the media. Despite the offense clearly struggling without Armstead, the coach was still calling a game plan that involved developing plays. The quarterbacks didn’t have any time to get the ball out.

On top of that, they were passing far too much in the second half when they should’ve been trying to get out of there with a win.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire