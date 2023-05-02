Winners and losers from Dolphins’ 2023 draft

During the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins only had four draft picks, and they used all four to select some talented players who could all have a role in their first professional season.

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins and Michigan offensive tackle Ryan Hayes are all set to wear aqua and orange, and they’ll have an opportunity to earn jobs this summer.

However, with the moves made, others will be affected. Here are some winners and losers from Miami’s draft class.

WINNER: RT Austin Jackson

Jackson must be feeling good about himself over the last week. General manager Chris Grier essentially deemed him the starting right tackle before the draft, and then the team didn’t add an offensive lineman in the early rounds despite many predicting that they would.

While the Dolphins did draft Hayes in the seventh, it would probably be a longshot for him to compete for the starting spot in his rookie season.

LOSER: CB Noah Igbinoghene

Before the draft, Igbinoghene had a good chance of making the roster, as Miami was returning two cornerbacks from injury last year in Nik Needham and Trill Williams. Needham could spend time on PUP, which may have allowed the former first-round pick to stick around.

With the Smith selection in the second round, Igbinoghene’s time with the Dolphins could be up.

WINNER: TEs Durham Smythe and Eric Saubert

The other big positional need Miami entered the weekend with was tight end. Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert and Tanner Connor were the only players under contract at the position.

Now, Higgins is expected to transition to tight end, likely competing with Connor for that last spot.

With a more legitimate tight end not coming along in the draft, Smythe and Saubert’s snaps seem to be more secure today than they did a week ago.

LOSER: RB Salvon Ahmed or Myles Gaskin

One of Miami’s running backs on a one-year deal, Gaskin or Ahmed, will likely lose their role with the team this offseason with the addition of Achane.

Both were set to be free agents but were brought back on inexpensive deals without much dead cap created if they were to be released. It wouldn’t be surprising to see one of them make it on the practice squad if they don’t land elsewhere, but the Dolphins probably won’t carry five running backs and a fullback on the active roster.

