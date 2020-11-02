Winners, Losers: DeMarcus Lawrence, Ben DiNucci opposite sides of Cowboys coin

The Dallas Cowboys hung tough for three and a half quarters before the wheels fell off. Inexperienced quarterback play squandered the best defensive effort the team has put forth all season, failing to reach the end zone for second straight game.

It’s often been said that anybody could do what Dak Prescott did in this offense. It turns out that’s not the case as the Cowboys fell 23-9 to the Phildaelphia Eagles in front of a hopefully small national audience. It’s time to get to the winners and losers.