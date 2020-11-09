Winners and Losers: Cowboys fall again, but light goes off

Considering the fact the Dallas Cowboys have lost four consecutive games, this is going to be about as rosy a write-up possible. They, of course, ultimately fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19, but for those hoping for a high draft pick, it couldn’t have gone any better.

Keeping games close and finding improvement on a weekly basis while managing to lose in the end is a difficult task. On Sunday afternoon that’s exactly what this team accomplished. For today, there are more winners than losers.