Winners, losers from Cowboys 17-7 defeat at hands of Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys were in mid-season form in the exhibition opener against the Denver Broncos, and that form was from the rough stretch of the team’s 2021 season. It was the first exhibition game of the season. which renders the results meaningless, but it wasn’t pretty. Poor offensive line play led to the offensive having trouble moving the ball and there was a wide assortment of penalties, way too many penalties.

These were the same types of mistakes that led to the Cowboys getting bounced in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Head coach Mike McCarthy held out a number of his starters, which was a wise decision if the team’s success depends on it staying healthy. It was just a preseason game, but it didn’t look like a team capable of competing for a playoff spot if the Cowboys don’t keep their best guys on the field.

Dallas got beaten soundly, 17-7, by the Broncos in the preseason opener. Here are the winners and losers from a rough outing in Denver to kick off the exhibition slate.

Winner: Malik Davis

The UDFA running back out of Florida has had a strong training camp and he backed that up with a good showing against the Broncos. Davis led the Cowboys in rushing yards with 51 yards on the game, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Cowboys observers have the team carrying at least three RBs on the roster and third-year runner Rico Dowdle is considered the favorite to win the job behind fellow backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. However, Davis’ performance should earn him a better look in the final weeks of camp and possibly give him a real chance at making at least the practice squad if not the roster.

Loser: Cooper Rush

The Cowboys stuck with Rush as the only backup quarterback on the roster last season and the veteran signal caller answered the call when he led the team to a regular-season road win over the Minnesota Vikings. That game feels like a million days ago and Rush resembled nothing of that version of himself.

Rush couldn’t lead a scoring drive, throwing for just 84 yards and an interception in over two quarters of action. The Cowboys didn’t give Rush the top weapons they’ll have in the regular season, but he did have three projected starters on the offensive line and failed to produce points.

Dallas isn’t expecting Rush to work miracles, but he didn’t look like a QB capable of winning games if called upon. Fellow backup QB Will Grier didn’t play due to a groin injury, but Rush’s performance might give Grier an edge as the No. 2 quarterback on the roster.

Loser: Mike McCarthy and his attention to detail

The Cowboys were the most penalized teams in the NFL last season and head coach Mike McCarthy owed it to the organization to clean up his undisciplined team. That clearly wasn’t the case in Dallas’ first opportunity to play cleaner football.

Cowboys have reached 14 penalties. Most by any NFL team so far this preseason, and fourth quarter hasn't started. Same number of penalties as Jan. 16 playoff loss to 49ers. Alex Kemp the referee then, too. Deja vu. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 14, 2022

It only got worse, the Cowboys wound up with 17 penalties for 129 yards, and some of the rookies were responsible for a few of them. First-round pick Tyler Smith got called for two holding calls, which can’t be a surprise since he led all of college football in penalties last year, and defensive end Sam Williams had a roughing the passer penalty (even if it was a poor call) as well.

Second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph had one of the worst penalties of the night, however, when his offsides on a missed field goal attempt gave the Broncos a second chance. Joseph’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points when kicker Brandon McManus made his second attempt.

Winner: Simi Fehoko

There aren’t many players who’ve had a better training camp for the Cowboys than wide receiver Simi Fehoko. Playing with bottom of the depth chart quarterbacks wasn’t going to do Fehoko any favors, but the second-year WR cashed in with the only score for the Cowboys on the night.

Fehoko caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Ben DiNucci in the fourth quarter to keep Dallas from getting shut out in the preseason debut. Sometimes one has to make the best of the situation and Fehoko did that coming down with two passes, including the only score.

A good showing from Fehoko backed up what has been a strong camp. It was a good start as he looks to make the second-year jump.

Loser: Offensive line

One of the biggest question marks about the Cowboys heading into the season has been the reshuffled offensive line. Without their two best in the lineup, left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin, there was much to be desired from the unit.

The rookie Smith had his moments, but was called for two penalties and appeared to be involved on a mix up that helped a fourth-down call fail. The Cowboys’ best swing tackle option, Josh Ball, wasn’t sharp either.

Cooper Rush needs some protection here and Josh Ball, at LT isn't helping much. Not sure after what we've seen so far that the Cowboys have a swing tackle. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 14, 2022

Cowboys quarterbacks were sacked just twice, but the offensive line didn’t give the signal callers much time to throw either. The unit was one of the main reasons the offense was only able to put up seven points against the Broncos.

The concerns over the state of Dallas’ offensive line were confirmed in the first preseason game, and it doesn’t seem like an overreaction.

Loser: Second-year cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright

It was a rough night for both of the second-year corners, both of whom the team will be counting on during the season. Joseph and Wright were beaten for both Broncos touchdowns.

Wright was mentioned as having a good camp, but that didn’t transfer over to the opening exhibition game. Not only did Wright give up a touchdown, but he was also beaten for a 40-yard gain down the sideline on the same drive.

Joseph gave up six points on a short fade, and also had the key penalty that gave the Broncos an extra three points at the end of the first half.

The Cowboys have a solid first three corners, but the team was expected an improvement from both sophomore CBs. That wasn’t the case in the loss against the Broncos.

