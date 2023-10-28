Winners and losers of college football's Week 9: Kansas rises up to knock down Oklahoma

Games against SMU, Cincinnati and Central Florida made Oklahoma look beatable. The rivalry win against Texas made the Sooners look like the best team in the Big 12 and a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff.

More so than any of the other unbeaten Power Five teams at the top of this week's US LBM AFCA Coaches Poll, the Sooners were a question mark. Was this truly an elite team, or simply one that had outplayed expectations?

The reality might land somewhere near the middle: Oklahoma is clearly capable of reaching the conference championship game but is not good enough to run the table in coach Brent Venables' second season.

Kansas handed the Sooners a 38-33 loss behind 280 yards of total offense from backup quarterback Jason Bean, a combined 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a team and some solid defense from the secondary, which corralled Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners' passing game to score the upset. It was the first victory for the Jayhawks against Oklahoma since 1997, ending a string of 18 consecutive losses, and their fans responded by hauling off the goal posts after storming the field.

Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) reacts after making a tackle against Oklahoma in the first quarter of their game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The loss erases Oklahoma's wiggle room when it comes to the playoff and demands a clean sweep through the rest of the regular season and conference title game to secure a top-four finish.

After flirting with danger in a series of competitive wins, Oklahoma ran into trouble against an offense that ranks among the best in the Bowl Subdivision even without Jalon Daniels, who has missed extensive time this season with a back injury.

Bean has been very good in Daniels' place, going for over 400 yards through the air in last week's loss to Oklahoma State and offsetting a pair of interceptions against the Sooners to lead four touchdown drives, the last capped by a nine-yard run by Devin Neal to give KU the lead with 55 seconds left.

Oklahoma is now one of four teams sitting at 4-1 in league play, along with the Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State. At 3-2, Kansas is one of nine teams in the Big 12 with two fewer conference losses. The tiebreaker against Texas and a manageable November schedule makes OU a favorite to finish in the top two of the final Big 12 standings.

The Jayhawks and Sooners lead this weekend's winner and losers:

Winners

Teams don’t do to Utah what Oregon did to the Utes. The Ducks averaged 5.3 yards per carry, gained 390 yards of offense and scored a 35-6 win that sends a major message — one that says Oregon is an elite team that should not be counted out as one of the top championship contenders despite this month’s loss to Washington. Bo Nix continued to build his Heisman Trophy argument by completing 24 of 31 throws for 248 yards and two touchdowns as the Oregon defense forced two turnovers and held the Utes to 2.8 yards per carry, with almost all of that damage coming with the game out of reach. The 29-point margin of defeat is Utah’s worst since losing 38-10 to Texas in the 2019 Alamo Bowl.

Georgia

Georgia’s first game without star tight end Brock Bowers went well. Facing off against Florida, which had been streaking behind some strong play by quarterback Graham Mertz, the Bulldogs got 315 yards on 11.2 yards per attempt from quarterback Carson Beck and dominated the neutral-site rivalry game from the start, taking a 26-7 halftime lead and sailing to a 43-20 win. Even without Bowers, the passing game connected on three gains of at least 40 yards and loosened things up for Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, who finished with a combined 151 yards and three scores on 28 carries. Georgia might not be able to three-peat without Bowers, but this team can clearly keep winning and take home the SEC while he’s sidelined with an ankle injury.

Northwestern

The Wildcats are making a remarkable push toward bowl eligibility after a disruptive offseason that featured the dismissal of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald. His interim replacement, first-year defensive coordinator David Braun, has Northwestern at 4-4 following an upset of Maryland, which has dropped three in a row after a 5-0 start. The 33-27 victory also has Northwestern in the mix for the Big Ten West heading into crucial games against divisional front-runners Wisconsin and Iowa. Even if they go winless in November, the Wildcats have well surpassed the minimal, one-win expectations placed on this team heading into the regular season.

Losers

Clemson

Clemson has dropped off the map in just a fraction of the time it took for Dabo Swinney to turn the program into one of the best in the FBS. After losing 24-17 to North Carolina State, the Tigers are a middling 4-4 overall, owners of four losses before November for the first time since 2010, and losers of six of nine against Power Five competition. This isn’t a fluke or an aberration; this is an average team, befitting the .500 record, and one that no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt. The question is: What will Swinney do, if anything, to try and reverse the way Clemson has suddenly turned pedestrian?

Mississippi State

When it comes to the SEC, Mississippi State is better than Arkansas, Vanderbilt and that’s probably it. That’s the takeaway from a 27-13 loss to Auburn, which came into the weekend winless in league play and much less competitive than expected in coach Hugh Freeze’s first season. The Bulldogs are abysmal on offense. They averaged just 5.2 yards per play against the Tigers and converted just a pair of third downs after managing just one touchdown against Arkansas, though that was enough to pull out the 7-3 win. If Auburn is already two touchdowns better than Mississippi State in 2023, how much will the gap grow as the Freeze era continues?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 8 winners, losers: Kansas takes down Oklahoma