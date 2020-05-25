Winners and losers after Coca-Cola 600

WINNERS

Brad Keselowski — Late caution sent the Coca-Cola 600 into overtime. When Chase Elliott pitted, Brad Keselowski assumed the top spot. Keselowski held off the field to score his first Coca-Cola 600 win. He said he considers five Cup races as crown jewels: Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, Brickyard 400 and the Bristol night race. He’s won them all but the Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney — His third-place finish was his best result since placing second in the Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch — Overcame a speeding penalty to place fourth. It marked his fourth consecutive top-five finish in the Coca-Cola 600 after having only three such finishes in his first 13 starts in the race.

Kevin Harvick — He finished fifth, extending his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes to 12, dating back to last season.

Christopher Bell — He scored his first career Cup top-10 finish, placing ninth.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — Faces the next four races without crew chief Chris Gabehart and potentially other team members as a penalty for ballast falling out of his car before the race. Among those races are Bristol (where he won last year’s night race) and Martinsville (where he was fourth in last year’s playoff race).

Jimmie Johnson — Runner-up finish vanished after NASCAR disqualified his car for failing post-race inspection. By finishing last, he will start Wednesday’s race last at Charlotte. Team can appeal.

Chase Elliott — What a disheartening week for Elliott. He was wrecked while running second late at Darlington. A few days later, he led with the end of the 600 in sight when teammate William Byron spun to bring out a caution. Elliott then gave up the lead to pit. He couldn’t make it back to the lead with fresh tires and finished second after Jimmie Johnson’s car was disqualified.

Alex Bowman — Car’s handling went away late, ruining a night where he won two stages and led 164 laps. The result was a 19th-place finish. On the good side, it puts him on the front row for Wednesday’s race with the top 20 finishers inverted.

Winners and losers after Coca-Cola 600 originally appeared on NBCSports.com