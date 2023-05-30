Winners and losers at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A look at winners and losers from Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Ryan Blaney — Blaney stopped his winless streak at 59 races and, by the way, gave team owner Roger Penske his second major race victory in two days. Blaney had the night’s best car but had to fight through late-race restarts to get the victory.

William Byron — Byron, the season’s top winner with three, barely missed getting No. 4. He finished second and scored his fifth straight top 10.

Martin Truex Jr. — Truex logged his third top five of the season.

23XI Racing — Bubba Wallace was fourth and Tyler Reddick fifth, giving 23XI Racing a pair of top-five finishes for the first time in a points race.

LOSERS

Jimmie Johnson — The seven-time champion admitted having problems adjusting to the Next Gen car on a 1.5-mile track. He crashed early and finished last.

Legacy Motor Club — It was a bad night for Jimmie Johnson and his team’s drivers. Erik Jones was 32nd and Noah Gragson 36th.

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin — Two drivers who had strong cars didn’t make it to the finish after crashing near the halfway point.

