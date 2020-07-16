Winners and losers at Bristol All-Star Race

WINNERS

Chase Elliott — Scores what he considers his first signature win with his first All-Star victory and the sport’s most popular driver did so in front of the largest gathering of fans at a U.S. sporting event since March. “To me tonight felt like an event again. I feel like we’ve been missing that piece for a couple months. It just felt really good to get NASCAR back. I mean, NASCAR is built on the fans.”

Kyle Busch — Finished second. He’s still winless in Cup in points races and non-points races but this was a step in the right direction for a team that normally has won by this point in the season.

Clint Bowyer — He won the fan vote and got into the All-Star Race. That would the highlight of his night, as he finished 15th.

LOSERS

Bubba Wallace — Wrecked after contact from Michael McDowell early in the Open and never got a chance to make the All-Star Race. A frustrated Wallace said after the incident: “Just disrespect.”

Jimmie Johnson — His final All-Star appearance was forgettable, finishing 17th. Of the three cars he placed ahead of, two were in crashes.

Chip Ganassi Racing — Matt Kenseth finished 18th and Kurt Busch finished 20th in the 20-car field Wednesday night.

