Winners and losers at Bristol Motor Speedway

A look at winners and losers from Sunday night’s Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — Bell didn’t necessarily have the night’s best car, but he had the best plan. He stayed on track during the pit-stop opportunity after the second stage, took the lead and led the race’s final 100 laps for his first win of the year. He is the seventh driver to reach Victory Lane this season, and he rolled into the points lead.

Tyler Reddick — Could Reddick have passed Bell to win on the final lap? That question obviously won’t be answered, as a last-lap caution flag froze the field and denied Reddick his shot at the pass for first place. He led 69 laps and gained seven positions in points to fifth.

Austin Dillon — Dillon never led a lap Sunday, but he was a presence near the front virtually all evening. Third place is his best finish of the season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Stenhouse found the right grooves on an ever-changing track and produced his first top five since he won the Daytona 500 in February.

LOSERS

Joey Logano — The defending Cup champion had a rare off night, becoming involved in early-race incidents and finally parking his Ford after 96 laps, finishing last.

Aric Almirola — Almirola ran well through much of the race but ultimately made a mistake chasing more speed and damaged his car, finishing 31st.

Kyle Larson — Larson won the pole and had a strong car, leading the first 75 laps. But repeated run-ins with Ryan Preece forced him out of the race and into a 35th-place finish.

