WINNERS

Brad Keselowski — When a driver is put in the right position, good things can happen. While it looked as if Keselowski would score a top-three finish, he emerged with the lead — and the win — after Chase Elliott and Joey Logano wrecked while racing for he lead in the final laps. Keselowski said: “Early on in the race everybody was hitting each other. It carried in all the way to the end. Some people ran me over. I probably ran some people over. Everybody is mad at everybody going into Atlanta next week.”

Clint Bowyer — He scored a much-needed runner-up finish. Bowyer had not finished better than 16th in the four races since the series resumed.

Jimmie Johnson — Finished a season-best third Sunday at Bristol. Said Johnson: “Very strong performance for us. Really proud of the guys keeping our chins up through the last four weeks. We’ve had fast cars, really haven’t had the results to show for it.”

Bubba Wallace — His 10th-place finish was his first top 10 in a Cup race at a track less than 1 mile in length. He did it by overcoming two penalties on pit road for speeding.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — He spun while running second and seemed as if he would emerge unscathed but Ty Dillon couldn’t avoid Blaney’s car and hit it, ending Blaney’s race. He finished last in the 40-car field.

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott — They were battling for the lead in the final laps but Elliott’s car made contact with Logano’s, ending their hopes of victory. Logano finished 21st. Elliott placed 22nd. Logano was upset with Elliott after the race, particularly that Elliott didn’t immediately apologize for the contact.

Alex Bowman — Was collected in a multi-car crash that also ended the race for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer. Bowman finished 37th, marking his second consecutive finish outside the top 30.

Winners and Losers after Bristol Cup race originally appeared on NBCSports.com