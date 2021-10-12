Winners & losers from the Bills’ Week 5 win vs. the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills were big winners for the fourth week in a row, topping the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20.

Here are Bills Wire’s winners and losers from the action that was in Week 5:

Winner: O-line

Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano . (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Bills’ offensive line wasn’t asked to run block a ton, which has traditionally been something the group hasn’t done a great job of. But in pass protection, the unit regained their 2020 form, allowing quarterback Josh Allen to work with his arm and legs.

Winner: Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

And of course, only Allen himself.

Only a 15-for-26 effort passing from Allen, but that’s all he needed. The QB had 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a team-high 58 yards rushing on 11 carries with another touchdown.

Winner: Leslie Frazier

Buffalo Bills defensive assistant Leslie Frazier . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Frazier did not blitz the Chiefs one time in Week 5, something he went on to say on Monday even he was surprised by. Having said that, the Bills run a defensive scheme head coach Sean McDermott is known for, but Frazier is the play caller. Huge kudos to Frazier for shutting down the Chiefs offense.

Winner: AJ Klein

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After trying to give it a go in warmups, linebacker Matt Milano was ultimately inactive against the Chiefs. Klein stepped up in a big way to fill in.

One didn’t even notice Klein out there. That’s a very good thing since that means the Bills defense didn’t skip a beat. Klein had nine tackles in the game, trailing only cornerback Taron Johnson’s 12.

Winner: Emmanuel Sanders

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Sanders was supposed to provide the No. 2 option for Allen across from Stefon Diggs that John Brown couldn’t in 2020. Brown had positive years in Buffalo, no doubt, but Sanders has four touchdowns in his past two games. The NFL has been put on notice that he’s still got it.

Winner: Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox . (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Speaking of scoring touchdowns, right now Knox can’t be stopped and nobody saw this coming from him in 2021.

He has five touchdown catches right now after adding one vs. KC, which is leading the NFL.It also matches the total he had in his first two seasons combined. Knox’s final stat line against the Chiefs included three catches for 117 yards.

Winner: Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills wanted to improve their pass rush this season after it was bad against the Chiefs last year. Mission accomplished and after pegging Rousseau as the centerpiece of those efforts this spring, he delivered in Week 5.

Rousseau provided pressure against the Chiefs’ backfield, and his interception was as athletic of a play as you’ll see from a pass rusher.

Loser: Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Beasley was barely noticed against the Chiefs, hauling in one catch for five yards. His 22 total snaps was a very low total for him. On Monday, McDermott said that was “game plan related” and nothing to do with anything off the field.

One has to wonder how totally true that is considering Beasley has since gone on to delete his Twitter account.

Loser: Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips

Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) and defensive end Efe Obada Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Both defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips were inactive against the Chiefs. The Bills opted to play rookie Boogie Basham and Efe Obada instead, two guys who can play on the edge and kick inside on occasion.

Loser: Mario Addison

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this season, like against the Steelers in Week 1, Addison was playing a solid chunk of snaps. He was behind Rousseau and Jerry Hughes for the most among edge defenders, but he has continued to slip.

In Week 5, Addison played the fewest amongst all defensive ends, even being out-snapped by Basham, who was previously inactive at times to start the year.

Loser: Cody Ford

Bills guard Cody Ford. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The offensive line has appeared to finally hit its stride after a slow start. We won’t pile on Ford after this week, we promise, but he was on the bench for this week and Buffalo’s O-line looked good. Not a great sign for him.

