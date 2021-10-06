Winners & losers from the Bills’ Week 4 win vs. the Texans

The Buffalo Bills were big winners for the third week in a row, topping the Houston Texans, 40-0.

Here are Bills Wire’s winners and losers from the action that was in Week 4:

Winner: Jaquon Johnson

Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson

Not only did Jaquan Johnson have his first-career interception, he was in a particular role for the first time. In previous years, former Bill Dean Marlowe would be the No. 3 safety to play if Micah Hyde or Jordan Poyer were injured. Poyer didn’t suit up in this one.

Along with that interception, he had a pass defended. One could say Johnson is well suited to back those two up.

Winner: Boogie Basham

Bills inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (44) returns an interception with an escort by defensive end Boogie Basham (96) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61)

Not only is Boogie Basham a winner because he simple was just active on a game day, he made it count. First-career sack for him was nice to see.

Winner: Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass was 4-for-4 kicking on the day for the Bills. Reliable as they come, despite the weather, even.

Winner: Differentials

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23)

The Bills had a forced fumble and four interceptions in total. Along with Johnson, Tyler Matakevich, Tremaine Edmunds and Micah Hyde all had pciks. That has helped Buffalo lead the NFL in takeaways with 11 total and in turnover differential at plus-seven.

In addition, a blowout win helps the Bills lead the NFL in point differential with plus-90. That’s well ahead of the Cardinals at plus-55.

Winner: Dawson Knox

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88)

Two scores for Buffalo’s new-found touchdown machine. Knox has four touchdowns this season and had five total in his first two years combined.

Winner: Tremaine Edmunds

Quarterback Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans looks to make a pass play while under pressure from Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills

The Bills’ front-seven made life hard for Houston rookie quarterback Davis Mills. He only had 87 yards passing because he barely had time to do anything. One of the leading forces there was middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Edmunds had a team-high six tackles, hurried Mills, an interception and defended a pass.

Winner: Both running backs

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26)

Zack Moss had a few more snaps than Devin Singletary in this one. Both still played well. Singletary had 79 yards on the ground, a game-high, and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Moss averaged 4.4 and scored.

Winner: Stefon Diggs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14)

Seven catches and 114 yards. It was Diggs’ first 100-plus yard game of the season.

Winner: Spencer Brown

Bills offensive Lineman Spencer Brown

The eye test told us that Spencer Brown had a pretty good outing in his first-career start at right tackle. He also got praise from several in the Bills locker room, most importantly, he did from Sean McDermott. The coach said the same offensive line is going to be in next weekend, including Brown. A big winner.

Loser: Red zone offense

Bills head coach Sean McDermott

Throughout the week, you might’ve heard something like, “the Bills won 40-0 but it could’ve been worse…” because it’s true. Buffalo was only 3-for-7 in the red zone.

Loser: Cody Ford

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate offensive guard Cody Ford (74)

For the first time, the Bills kind of gave up on Cody Ford after insisting he’s good enough to start. He was benched and only played once backups were put in.

