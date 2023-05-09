Winners, losers on the Bills following the 2023 NFL draft

Following the 2023 NFL draft, here is a list of “winners” and “losers” on the Buffalo Bills’ roster:

Winner: QB Josh Allen

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Allen has a lot more help around him now.

The interior of the offensive line was a liability in 2022. That made the Bills feel like they needed to add pieces during free agency in Connor McGovern and David Edwards. Buffalo didn’t stop there when O’Cyrus Torrence fell to them in Round 2.

Plus, there’s tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round… even Justin Shorter, a fifth-round pick, could add positive depth at wideout.

The draft was a good day to be Josh.

Winner: OL Spencer Brown

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Brandon Beane said the Bills are going back to Brown at right tackle in 2023. The GM cited injuries and other issues leading to his spotty play last season.

The draft came and went, and it’s still Brown’s job to lose. The event also went well for David Quessenberry, who looks likely to be Buffalo’s swing tackle.

Loser: OL Ryan Bates

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Torrence will be direct competition to Bates at right guard, most likely. That’s where Torrence played plenty in college.

Bates is not out of it, though. He if plays better, the Bills won’t hesitate to keep their incumbent starting.

Winner: LB Terrel Bernard

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Dorian Williams was selected in the third round. Post-draft, Beane immediately said he’s not going to factor into the discussion of replacing Tremaine Edmunds.

That’s huge news for Tyrel Dodson and Bernard. Dodson re-signed this offseason, but Bernard, a third rounder in 2022, could be the odds on favorite to start next to Matt Milano at linebacker after he had a bit of a “redshirt” rookie year last year.

Loser: TE Dawson Knox

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Knox isn’t going to be on the bench, but there’s a chance he loses snaps because of Kincaid’s addition. Both will be on the field at the same time for plenty of games, but it’s no longer just Knox and Knox alone at tight end for the Bills.

Winner: WR Gabe Davis

USAT

There was a big possibility the Bills used their Round 1 pick on a receiver. Turns out, it went to tight end.

That could still cut into opportunities get, but it won’t in terms of snaps at all. He’s still going to have a large role on the Bills offense.

Winner: DT Ed Oliver

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Defensive tackle was a below-the-surface need for the Bills. Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle… and even Poona Ford who was just signed, are all out of contract after 2023.

Without drafting anyone, that gives a potential boost toward Oliver’s long-term future in Buffalo. The Bills are going to give him tons of time on the field next year to prove he’s worth re-signing.

Winner: James Cook

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Similar to defensive tackle, running back was an option for the Bills. Aside from Cook, long-term answers aren’t there. Damien Harris, Latavius Murray and Nyhim Hines could all be gone after 2023.

But Cook is signed, sealed, and delivered as the answer for the future… and he’s the only one in that territory.

Loser: Trent Sherfield

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sherfield was in line to potentially be the top outside-receiver backup for the Bills behind Davis and Stefon Diggs. He still could be, but Sherfield has a bit of a threat from Shorter now.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire