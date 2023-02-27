A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch — Those who might have doubted if Busch’s remarkable talents could carry over to Richard Childress Racing can stop. Busch ran a nearly perfect race Sunday in his second points outing with RCR, running his Cup career win total to 61.

Chase Elliott — Elliott made gains throughout Sunday’s race and finished second. He didn’t have the power to challenge Kyle Busch at the end, but his team’s progress since the Daytona 500 is noteworthy.

Trackhouse Racing — Ross Chastain won the first two stages and led 91 (of 200) laps before finishing third. Daniel Suarez, his teammate, rallied from a speeding penalty to finish fourth.

LOSERS

Kyle Larson — The race had barely begun when Larson went behind the wall with electrical issues. He returned to finish the race but finished 15 laps back in 29th.

William Byron — Byron ran in the top five part of the afternoon but finished two laps down in 25th.

AJ Allmendinger — An accident parked Allmendinger after 75 laps, and he finished last.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity results at Auto Club Speedway John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway Long: Kyle Busch celebrates first of what could be many wins with RCR

Winners and losers at Auto Club Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com