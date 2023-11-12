Winners and losers from Auburn’s win over Arkansas

The Plains are buzzing following Auburn’s 48-10 thrashing of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Auburn outgained Arkansas, 517-255, and recorded eight tackles for loss in the game.

Another exciting takeaway from the game is that Auburn is now eligible for a bowl game in year one under Hugh Freeze. Freeze said after the game that his team is now starting to piece everything together at the right time.

“They remember what you do in November. I think Frank Broyles said that. I want our kids to compete and they have. Now we find ourself bowl eligible, which I think is a step that was important to me and for our team and our program in our rebuild. I think we’re getting better and looking forward to the next two games.”

There were plenty of good and even several bad, things that happened during Saturday’s game. Here is the best and worst of Auburn’s victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Winner: Auburn's ability to play a full game

The biggest gripe from Auburn fans over the last three weeks has been Auburn’s ability to dominate early, and coast through the second half. That did not happen on Saturday as the Tigers complimented their first-half efforts by coming out of the locker room following halftime to post 21 3rd quarter points. Things are beginning to come together offensively, which will help Auburn in the long run.

Loser: SEC Network's camera work

Is anyone recovering from whiplash after watching Saturday’s game? If so, you are an honorary “winner” this week. There were several plays where SEC Network’s cameramen were faked out, which made it hard to follow sometimes. Thankfully, they were able to regroup and we were able to watch the game without feeling like we just stepped off the Scream Machine at Six Flags.

Winner: Keionte Scott

Here’s to you, Keionte Scott! Scott returned an Arkansas punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter to put Auburn ahead, 14-0. According to Auburn Athletics communications, the punt was the first returned for a touchdown (that was not blocked) since 2014 when Quan Bray returned a punt for a 76-yard score against Louisiana Tech in 2014.

Loser: KJ Jefferson

Rarely would we mention an opposing player as a loser, but Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is an exception. Jefferson accounted for 166 of Arkansas’ 255 total yards during Saturday’s game. In the first half, he had 103 of Arkansas’ 110 total yards. If it weren’t for his efforts, the Razorbacks could have had a worse day than the one they endured.

Winner: Jarquez Hunter

Hunter extended his triple-digit yard streak to three games on Saturday by rushing for 109 yards on 19 carries. He now has 745 rushing yards on the season, which is a career-high. Now that Auburn has earned bowl eligibility, has a realistic chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark.

Loser: Caleb Wooden's legs

An American football field is quite long. That fact now resonates with Auburn defensive back Caleb Wooden following his fumble recovery in the 3rd quarter of Saturday’s game. He described his return to Auburn Sports Network’s Ronnie Brown following the play.

Caleb Wooden told Ronnie Brown after that recovered fumble and *really slow* run back, "the field gets a lot longer with the ball in your hand. I didn't know it was that far." — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) November 11, 2023

Winner: Auburn's front seven

It appeared as if Auburn was comfortable in the offensive backfield all game long as they made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage with five sacks. Jalen McLeod had the best day with four tackles for loss, but he was aided in performance by Eugene Asante, Marcus Harris, Lawrence Johnson, and Elijah McAllister.

Loser: Robby Ashford

For the first time in two weeks, Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford saw live action. In his lone drive, he rushed for 32 yards on two carries but threw an interception on his only pass attempt. The quarterback rotation appears to be in the rearview mirror, but Ashford’s chances of getting significant playing time for the rest of the season appear to be diminishing.

Loser: Those who bet on Auburn to lose

You did not think we would end this list without mentioning those who bet against the Tigers, did you? Auburn entered the game as a 2.5-point underdog and would go on to treat those who took that bet to a surprise by earning a 38-point victory. Auburn also made things difficult for those who chose the under of 48.5 points, as the game ended with a total of 58 points.

