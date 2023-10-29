The Auburn Tigers earned their first SEC win of the 2023 campaign by defeating Mississippi State, 27-13 on Saturday.

After a brutal four-game stretch, the Tigers finally found enough momentum to carry them to a win. Auburn faces the likes of Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and New Mexico State over the next three weeks, and earning a win over Mississippi State was important says head coach Hugh Freeze.

“We saw some signs today of us getting better at some things and it’s just really exciting to see,” Freeze said during his opening statement. “It’s not easy to win in this league and this was a big win for us with the remaining stretch that we have.”

There were plenty of high points for the Tigers in their victory, but several aspects that Auburn still needs to improve. Here are the winners and losers from Auburn’s win over Mississippi State.

It is never easy for a quarterback to experience the slow start that Payton Thorne has gotten off to this season. On Saturday, however, it appeared as if all of his frustrations were released as he passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns, both were season-bests.

Loser: Payton Thorne's doubters

Unfortunately, when it comes to a quarterback battle, fans are usually forced to pick a side. Those who prefer Robby Ashford to Payton Thorne were disappointed on Saturday to see that Thorne combined to gain 268 total yards while Ashford only managed to gain eight yards on two rush attempts.

It is unclear if Freeze plans to stick with Thorne as the main quarterback going forward, but Thorne made a case for the promotion on Saturday.

Winner: QB pressures

Saturday was a great day for the front seven to create chaos for State quarterback Mike Wright. Auburn created five quarterback hurries and limited him to complete just 50% of his passes.

Loser: Robby Ashford

It was “put up or shut up” week for Auburn quarterbacks according to Hugh Freeze and both quarterbacks answered the call. Freeze mentioned in his postgame press conference that there were packages for Ashford in the game plan, but the flow of the game did not allow for it to be used.

Next week will present a new opportunity for Ashford. But for this week, he did not play much of a role in the offensive game plan.

Winner: Auburn's receiving unit

The byproduct of great quarterback play is a busy day for his receivers. Thorne completed 20 passes to 11 different receivers on Saturday. His connection to Shane Hooks put Auburn on the board in the first quarter. Thorne also threw touchdown passes to Ja’varrius Johnson and Jeremiah Cobb.

Loser: Second half offense

As exciting as the first half was for Auburn’s offense, production took a downward turn in the second half. After posting 301 yards of offense in the first half, Auburn could only muster 115 yards in the final two quarters and only three points to show for it.

The Tigers were fortunate to hold Mississippi State to 10 points in the second half despite allowing 223 yards. Conservative play at the wrong time can be deadly when playing the wrong team/

Payton Thorne was not the only player to hop off the schneid on Saturday. Just one week after reaching 91 yards on the ground, Jarquez Hunter gained 144 yards on the ground for his first 100-yard game of the year. He failed to reach the end zone, however, but it is nice to see Hunter get into his best form.

