Winners and losers from Auburn’s win over UMass

Auburn fans have plenty to smile about following Saturday’s 59-14 win over UMass.

The Tigers gained 492 yards of offense, with a majority of that total coming from the run game. Seven players recorded a carry for Auburn, with Sean Jackson leading the way by recording 64 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Carries were evenly distributed, as neither back recorded more than nine. Three players also produced 50 or more yards.

Defensively, Jaylin Simpson made noise by recovering a fumble and hauling in a pick-six. The Tigers also sacked UMass quarterbacks four times.

What were some of the other noteworthy moments of Auburn’s season-opening win? Here is a look at the winners and losers from Auburn’s victory over UMass.

Winner: The return game

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

The duo of Brian Battie and Keionte Scott proved to be lethal in Auburn’s season-opening win. Battie began the game with a 38-yard kickoff return that began deep in Auburn’s own endzone. Keionte Scott also had a 56-yard punt return in the game. Combined, Scott and Battie accumulated 156 return yards.

Loser: Payton Thorne's decision making

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

All-in-all, Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne did not have a bad game. He passed for 141 yards and a touchdown, but he only completed 58% of his passes, going 10-of-17. There were also four receivers who recorded a target but failed to make a catch.

Hugh Freeze said after the game that Thorne made “three bad decisions.” The season is young, so Thorne will have time to make adjustments as the season goes along.

Winner: The Auburn pass rush

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s pass defense was extremely disruptive in the win over UMass. Minutemen starting quarterback Taisun Phommachanh went 8-of-16 for just 55 yards, was sacked four times, and was hurried six times. Donovan Kaufman, Marcus Harris, and Elijah McAllister all recorded individual sacks while freshman Keldric Faulk and Eugene Asante teamed up to add another.

Loser: The Auburn rush defense

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The UMass running game was definitely its strong suit. The Minutemen rushed for 162 yards and had six rushing plays of 10 or more yards. Cal rushed for 346 yards in their 58-21 win over North Texas on Saturday, so the need to slow down the run will need to be addressed this upcoming week.

Winner: Fans of Jay Fair

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

The coaching staff praised wide receiver Jay Fair throughout fall camp, and he delivered a big-time performance on Saturday. He hauled in five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, which was a 29-yard pass from Thorne in the 3rd quarter. He gained an additional 28 yards after contact.

Loser: Doubters of Robby Ashford

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

“Robby Ashford will be a vital part of this offense” is the sentiment that Hugh Freeze expressed Saturday following the UMass game. Ashford appeared in several red zone plays and ended the game with three scores. If Auburn can find a way to use Ashford without becoming too predictable, they will become one of the nation’s best.

Winner: Fans of the hurry up, no huddle

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

How many of you dug out your old “HUNH” t-shirt from the bottom of the closet? Shades of the Gus Malzahn trademark returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers were moving so fast, that the Auburn University Marching Band could not complete the traditional “first down song” on multiple occasions. Auburn ended the game by running 69 plays.

Winner: The Jordan-Hare crowd

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

If you were in attendance for Saturday’s game, then you are a part of history. The announced attendance today was 88,043, which was the largest in Jordan-Hare Stadium history.

