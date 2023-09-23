Winners and losers from Auburn’s loss at Texas A&M

During his pregame interview with the Auburn Sports Network, Hugh Freeze complimented Texas A&M‘s defense by saying “That’s where the NFL players are.”

The Aggies’ defense played lights out on Saturday afternoon in their 27-10 win over Auburn by limiting them to just 200 offensive yards.

Texas A&M’s defense was great, but Auburn’s offense also showed several moments of weakness in the loss. In the misery, there were several bright spots that deserve light shed on them.

Here is a look at Saturday’s winners and losers.

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

As has been the case all season, linebacker Eugene Asante has been a force on the Auburn defense. He ended with nine tackles in Auburn’s loss, with his most impressive play being a 67-yard fumble recovery in the 4th quarter.

Loser: Auburn quarterbacks

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It was not the best day to be a quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. Payton Thorne was tabbed the starter but was benched in the 3rd quarter to make way for Robby Ashford. Ashford’s outing was less than ideal, which forced Freeze to switch to Holden Geriner in the 4th quarter.

All-in-all, Auburn quarterbacks completed 9-of-23 passes for 56 yards.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn run game posted another so-so day, but Brian Battie was able to post season-high numbers. He rushed for 59 yards on eight carries to lead the Auburn rushing attack.

Loser: Offensive line

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn was outgained 402-200 in Saturday’s loss. Auburn only gained 144 yards on the ground, and Auburn quarterbacks were sacked seven times and there were 15 total tackles for loss. Protection was not there on Saturday and should be a point of emphasis this week at practice.

Loser: The penalty battle

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn had a rough day in the penalty line as well. The Tigers were penalized 10 times for 64 yards on the day, which did not help momentum.

Loser: Another slow start

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

We knew that it would catch up with them eventually, but Auburn experienced its third-straight game in which it failed to score in the first quarter. Setting the tone early is key in SEC play, and Auburn will need to find ways to improve that area going forward.

