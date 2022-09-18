Winners and Losers from Auburn’s loss to Penn State

That was not how Auburn wanted their rematch against Penn State to go.

The Tigers were looking to get revenge for last year’s loss in Beaver Stadium and had an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium behind them. That was not nearly enough as Auburn fell 41-12 to the Nittany Lions for their first loss of the season.

While the offense has struggled throughout the first two games of the season the defense has done enough to avoid a disastrous start to the season, that did not happen Saturday as Penn State exploded for 27 second-half points to pull away.

Here are the winners and losers from Auburn’s loss.

Winner: Jarquez Hunter

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

There were few bright spots for Auburn’s offense but Hunter had a remarkable touchdown catch and run.

Robby Ashford found Hunter out of the backfield and Hunter did the rest. He hurdled the first Penn State defender and was able to tiptoe into the endzone for Auburn’s only touchdown of the game.

THE HURDLE!

Jarquez Hunter gets up for the @AuburnFootball score. pic.twitter.com/OfhZjbkjS7 — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) September 17, 2022

Loser: T.J. Finley

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Finley has to do a better job of protecting the football. The Auburn offense was able to move the ball in the first half but a potential scoring drive was derailed when Finley did not see the rusher behind him until it was too late and was hit as he threw, the errant throw was picked off for his fourth interception in three games.

It wasn’t just interceptions today though, he put the ball on the ground twice. Auburn was able to recover the first one but not the second one. The turnover set the Nittany Lions up for a field goal to make it a 24-6 game with 9:37 left in the third quarter.

Winner: Owen Pappoe

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Pappoe had one of the hardest hits Jordan-Hare Stadium has seen in quite some time to open the game.

With Penn State facing 3rd down and 9 from their own 39-yard line quarterback Sean Clifford attempted to scramble for the first down but Pappoe delivered a jarring hit that knocked the ball loose.

Auburn’s capatin finished with six tackles and a forced fumble.

Loser: The offensive line

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Yes, the quarterbacks struggled but Auburn’s offensive line was a major reason why. The Penn State defensive line and linebackers were able to control the line of scrimmage and shut down the rushing attack, holding Auburn to a dismal 3.3 yards per carry.

When Auburn dropped back to pass it wasn’t much better. The quarterbacks were constantly under pressure and while Finley made some solid throws after escaping that is not sustainable. The Nittany Lions finished with 6.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hurries, and two strip sacks.

Loser: The defensive line

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming into the game it looked like Auburn’s defensive line was the strength of the defense and had a chance to take over the game. That did not happen, at all.

The Penn State rushing attack was dominant, the group rushed for 245 touchdowns and five touchdowns on 39 carries, good enough for 6.6 yards per carry.

They also struggled to consistently pressure Clifford, failing to register a quarterback hurry or a sack. The group finished with just three tackles for loss and was not nearly disruptive enough for a perceived strength of the team.

Loser: The turnovers

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through three games Auburn has turned the ball over nine times and has forced zero. That is far too many turnovers considering their opponents and the lack of forcing one is concerning.

Sure fumbles often require a lucky break to both force and recover them but the six interceptions in 82 attempts are unacceptable. Finley, Ashford, and any other player who attempts a pass have to do a better job protecting the football. The offense is not good enough to waste drives and I’m not sure the defense is good enough to stop opposing teams from capitalizing.

Loser: The coaching staff

© Jake Crandall / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

I’ve been critical of the players and now it is time for the coaching staff.

Let’s start with Tank Bigbsy getting six touches in the first half and finishing the game with just nine carries. Bigsby is Auburn’s best offensive player and he has to have more than nine carries. Yes, they targeted six times in the passing attack but that is not his strength and not how he needs to be used.

The offense that has struggled since the end of last season has continued to do so to start this season. Auburn has three transfer quarterbacks and none of them look capabale of operating a successfull SEC offense right now. That’s on Harsin and his staff for going after Finley, Ashford, and Zach Calzada in the portal.

Auburn is now 8-8 under Harsin and if they do not start making adjustments his tenure will not last much longer.

