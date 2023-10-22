Auburn may have come close to upsetting No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday, but several of their key weaknesses prevented them from getting the job done.

The Tigers managed to gain just 275 yards of offense in the game, and it took them nearly the entire game to reach 100 yards in passing. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze says that he is still open to experimenting with the lineup until he finds a combination that works.

“Everything is up for evaluation,” Freeze said following the game. “It should be, with the numbers we’re putting up.”

There were just as many highs as there were lows on Saturday night. Here are the winners and losers from Auburn’s loss to Ole Miss.

Winner: Getting off to a great start

Although Auburn could not find a way to remain consistent on offense throughout the game, the Tigers scored on two of their first four possessions. Auburn also found a way to tie Ole Miss at the half. Auburn did not win, but they proved that they can stay close to an opponent through the first two quarters.

Loser: Consistency with quarterbacks

It appears as if we know the same about Auburn’s quarterback situation in week seven as we did in week one. A front runner has yet to arise at the position as both Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford combined to gain just 183 total yards with two interceptions.

Hunter played his best game of the season on Saturday. Hunter rushed for 91 yards, which blew past his previous season-high of 59 yards. He was also vital to the passing game, as he led all receivers by hauling in 54 yards. His best receiving play went 47 yards in the 4th quarter during a drive that ended with a Rivaldo Fairweather touchdown catch.

Loser: The passing game

Auburn has struggled to find an identity in the passing game over the last year. For the second week in a row, Auburn eclipsed the 100-yard mark in passing in the 4th quarter. Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford completed six passes for 26 yards in the first half, and passed for 96 yards in the 4th quarter after not attempting a pass in the 3rd quarter.

Creating turnovers

Give it up for the Auburn defense. This is one of multiple times that we mention positive aspects of the defense’s performance in the Ole Miss game. Safeties Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett each recorded an interception in the first half, which played a key role in a 14-14 halftime score.

Loser: Second half production

After a strong start, Auburn failed to perform at the same high level in the second half. The Tigers scored just once in the 2nd half, and gained just 135 total yards.

Winner: Defenses ability to create havoc at line of scrimmage

Another great item to take away from Auburn’s defense was their ability to create tackles for loss. Auburn ended the day with eight tackles for loss, with Marcus Harris leading the way with two.

Loser: Lack of time in the red zone

The headline may be misleading, but it is still a concern. The Tigers scored on both trips to the red zone, but the gripe here is that Auburn only had two red zone trips in the entire game. Improving red zone opportunities will go a long way in creating points.

