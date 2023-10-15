Winners and losers from Auburn’s loss to LSU

The ebbs and flows continue for Auburn football, as they dropped a tough one in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

The No. 20 LSU Tigers were in complete control of the game from the very beginning and cruised to a 48-18 win. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels strengthened his Heisman campaign by throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

In the game, there were a few highs and a few lows, and we have examined all of them.

Here are the winners and losers from Auburn’s tough loss to LSU on Saturday night.

Loser: The return of the slow start

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Auburn is guilty of needing time to “warm up” and Saturday’s game further proved the label to be true. Auburn needed three possessions to find the scoreboard while LSU’s first four possessions ended with points. It is hard to compete when your opponent takes greater strides.

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Asante was one of the few bright spots on Auburn’s defense. He led the team in tackles with 12. He also earned a sack and a quarterback hurry.

Loser: The passing game

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The passing game is also cold coming off of the bye week. In the first half, Auburn passers completed just 6-of-14 passes for 64 yards. Robby Ashford completed just one pass for 10 yards, while Payton Thorne completed just 38% of his passes. Auburn ended with 154 total yards and a touchdown.

Winner: A broken streak

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

We mentioned the passing struggles early in this list, but there is one upside to the aspect of the game. Auburn entered the game without a 100-yard passer in five straight SEC games, a streak which ended on Saturday. Payton Thorne passed for 102 yards, which is the highest passing output for an Auburn quarterback since Auburn’s 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29, 2022.

Loser: The run game

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

The Auburn run game failed to find momentum in the game. A total of five rushers gained 139 yards on 34 carries, with the top rusher gaining 69 yards on 10 carries.

Winner: Robby Ashford

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s offense did not produce high numbers on Saturday, but Ashford found a way to have a solid game. Ashford connected on 3-of-4 passes for 52 yards and gained 19 yards on the ground on five carries.

Loser: Auburn's defense

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is never a warm feeling when one opposing player accounts for more yards than your entire offense. Auburn’s offense gained just 293 yards on Saturday. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels himself gained 418 yards. He passed for 325 yards while the LSU run game gained 238 yards.

Loser: Fans of this rivalry game

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the SEC’s addition of Oklahoma and Texas in 2024, secondary rivalries such as Auburn-LSU will not be played every season. Saturday’s game marked the final time that Auburn and LSU will play for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire