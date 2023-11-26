Winners and losers from Auburn’s loss to Alabama

Wow, what a game.

The upset-minded Auburn Tigers were less than a minute away from pulling off their goal of taking down the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. However, a 31-yard pass on 4th down and goal from Alabama’s Jalen Milroe with 0:32 to go in the game to earn the 27-24 win, thus ending Auburn’s dream.

Despite the loss, Auburn did several things well that kept them in the game. There were also several aspects of the game that will make you wonder, “What might have been?”

The 88th Iron Bowl was surely entertaining. It is time to take a dive into the best and worst aspects of the game.

Winner: Jordan-Hare magic

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Iron Bowls at Jordan-Hare Stadium are known for being insane, and the 2023 edition was no exception. Fans from both teams were treated to exciting, edge-of-your-seat action that can not be replicated any other time of the year.

Loser: Auburn fans

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

For as great as this game was, it is a shame that one team (and one fan base) has to experience a loss in this manner. This loss stings, and Auburn fans should take all the time they need in order to bounce back from this loss.

Winner: Ja'varrius Johnson

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Auburn receiver Ja’varrius Johnson was Auburn’s MVP on Saturday. He recorded two scores and made an impact not only in the passing game, but he made a score on the ground as well. Johnson deserves a tip of the cap from everyone involved.

Loser: The turnover battle

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn played close with Alabama throughout the game, but it keeps us wondering how different the game would have played out if the Tigers completed more drives without turnovers. Auburn lost the turnover battle, 3-0, but those turnovers only resulted in three Alabama points. Sadly, that was the difference in the loss.

Winner: The run game

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s running game was impressive on Saturday, as five rushers combined to rush for 244 yards on 42 carries. Jarquez Hunter was the headliner of the bunch by gaining 93 yards on 14 carries. Damari Alston also rushed for a season-high 85 yards on 10 carries.

Loser: Failure to stop Milroe

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe had a rather consistent day passing the football, connecting on 16-of-24 passes for 259 yards. The two throws that defined his game were his connection with Jermaine Burton on a 68-yard pass for a score late in the first half, and the other was a 31-yard pass with under a minute to go in the game to secure the win. He also led the team in rushing with 107 yards. Alabama does not win the game without a solid showing from Jalen Milroe.

Winner: Stopping the run

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Jalen Milroe had a great day playing against Auburn’s defense, but it should be worth noting that the Auburn defense limited what Alabama’s run game could do. Taking Milroe out of the equation, Alabama only gained 103 yards on 26 carries.

Loser: Converting 3rd downs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Another aspect of Auburn’s loss to Alabama that could have given them more success was their ability to convert 3rd downs. Auburn was 4-of-12 on 3rd down, converting just one of every three opportunities.

Winner: Red zone opportunities

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn took the most of its red zone opportunities, which helped them remain close to Alabama throughout. Auburn entered the red zone three times on Saturday and scored on all three occasions. The lone score that did not take place within the red zone was Thorne’s 27-yard pass to Ja’varrius Johnson in the 3rd quarter.

Loser: CBS

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

As the 2023 regular season comes to a close, it marks the end of an era. The SEC on CBS, which has been a staple for SEC fans for over 20 years, is switching to Big Ten football beginning next season. Too bad for them, they will never get to experience another Iron Bowl quite like the one we saw on Saturday ever again.

