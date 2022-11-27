The Auburn Tigers’ roller coaster season came to an end on Saturday night, falling to No. 7 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 49-27.

The Tigers struck first on Saturday, when Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford rushed 24 yards in the first quarter to put his squad up, 7-0.

Alabama responded by scoring 21 unanswered points before Auburn scored its’ next touchdown. After Auburn cut into Alabama’s 21-14 lead with 9:34 remaining in the first half, the Crimson Tide rattled off 21 more unanswered points to run away with the game.

Despite the loss, there were several aspects of Auburn’s offense that were seen as positives, including a spectacular rushing day by Robby Ashford and Jarquez Hunter.

Here is a look at Saturday’s winners and losers from Auburn’s loss to Alabama.

Winner: Robby Ashford

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Robby Ashford showed his wheels on Saturday.

He had rushing scores of 24 and 14 yards and rushed for a season-best 121 yards, marking the second time this season that Ashford has reached the 100-yard mark in rushing. His previous high came against Mississippi State on Nov. 5, when he rushed for 108 yards.

His two rushing touchdowns also helped him climb the freshman rushing touchdown leaderboard as well. He now has seven rushing touchdowns on the season, which moves him past Cadillac Williams on the list. He trails only Bo Jackson and Bo Nix on the freshman leaderboard.

Loser: Passing defense

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young eclipsed the 300-yard mark in passing for the 4th time this season when he passed for 343 yards in the Iron Bowl.

Young completed 20 passes to nine different receivers on Saturday, throwing three touchdown passes. Jermaine Burton led all receivers by reeling in three catches for 87 yards. Ja’Corey Brooks caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Winner: Jarquez Hunter

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Hunter has really developed into a quality back over the last three weeks.

For the third straight week, Hunter reached the 100-yard mark in rushing. He rushed for a season-best 134 yards on Saturday, breaking his previous high of 121 yards that he rushed for against Texas A&M on Nov. 12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Story continues

Loser: Offensive line

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn was able to rush for 318 yards against Alabama but fell short in a few other areas.

Ashford was only able to pass for 77 yards against the Crimson Tide and was only able to complete 48% of his passes, going 11-for-23.

The Alabama defense also sacked Ashford four times for a loss of 21 yards and made eight total tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Winner: Red Zone offense

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn made the most of its’ red zone trips against Alabama. Auburn reached the red zone three times on Saturday and scored all three times.

The Tigers scored two touchdowns inside the Alabama 20-yard line and kicked a field goal. Robby Ashford connected with Ja’Varrius Johnson on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the 2nd quarter and rushed for a 14-yard score in the 3rd quarter. Freshman Alex McPherson connected on a 32-yard field goal in the 4th quarter.

Loser: The turnover battle

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers will kill all momentum and will keep you from scoring.

That’s what happened with Auburn on Saturday, as the Tigers committed three turnovers, losing two fumbles and tossing one interception.

One of those fumbles could be disputed, but alas, it resulted in a Bryce Young touchdown pass in the 2nd quarter.

Winner: Cadillac Williams

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Who knows what tomorrow brings, but I am going to think about today with this “winner.”

Despite the loss to Alabama, Williams has changed the personality of Auburn football for the better. Players are fighting, fans are in better spirits, and he brings an energy that has not been seen at Auburn in quite some time.

No matter what happens with the head coaching search, I hope for Williams to return to the sideline in 2023, in some capacity. The program will suffer without his presence.

Thank you, Cadillac.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire