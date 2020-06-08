Winners and losers at Atlanta

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick — He had a spot reserved for him in this category even before the race based on how well he runs at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sunday’s victory was his second in the last three races at the track. He’s finished no worse than ninth in the last six races at Atlanta, so no surprise he won.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Placed three drivers in the top five. Kyle Busch finished second, Martin Truex Jr. was third and Denny Hamlin came home fifth.

Ryan Blaney — His fourth-place finish was his third top five in the last four races.

AJ Allmendinger — Won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta for his first career oval victory in NASCAR. The NASCAR on NBC analyst shouted after the race: “Oh my God, oh my God, I won on an oval. Do you like that? Whoo!”

Jimmie Johnson — Finished seventh in Sunday’s Cup race but gets the shout out for his command to fire engines in his final Cup start at Atlanta. Maybe he should do it for other tracks this year?

There’s a first time for everything pic.twitter.com/1pCHNornV1 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 8, 2020





LOSERS

Erik Jones — Finished 28th. His race was impacted when he and Christopher Bell made contact while running 4-wide. The contact cut Jones tire and he had to pit, falling off the lead lap.

William Byron — Hit the wall early when left rear tire went flat. The valve stem was knocked off on a pit stop at the competition caution and then Byron hit the wall shortly afterward. He finished 33rd.

Here's the issue and damage for William Byron. He's now multiple laps down. pic.twitter.com/EqaHPZa27U — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020





