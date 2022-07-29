Who are the winners and losers of the 2022 NBA offseason so far?

Who are the winners and losers of the 2022 NBA offseason now that some time has passed and most of the major moves have been made by teams around the league, the lingering situations of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell with the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz respectively notwithstanding?

And while those are two potentially explosive moves to be made that could well upend our expectations for how the 2022-23 season will play out in NBA action, enough has gone down to make some general assessments of each team’s offseason moves. With all that said, who has done well, and who has come up lacking?

The hosts of the ESPN “Hoop Collective” podcast recently debated this topic, and while many fell somewhere in between, the Boston Celtics were among the teams of note.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear the crew’s assessment of the Celtics’ 2022 offseason so far.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire