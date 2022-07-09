Who are the winners and losers in the 2022 NBA free agency period so far?

Who are the winners and losers of the NBA’s 2022 free agency period so far? With the looming potential trade of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (and to a lesser extent Kyrie Irving) still hanging over the league. it could be some time until we get a definitive answer overall.

But by now, with close to two weeks having passed us by at this point since the start of this year’s free agency, we can start to make some calls about which teams have done well, which have not — and which are clearly not done making moves this offseason through a lens Boston Celtics fans will likely find intriguing.

ESPN senior analyst Kevin Pelton threw his hat in the ring to assess the league’s signings so far and came away from the exercise with a high opinion of what team president Brad Stevens and the rest of the Celtics front office have managed to date.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear his assessment of Boston’s offseason so far.

