Winner's Garret Phillips' effort in boys cutting leads the way in region rodeo standings

Jun. 11—WINNER, S.D. — Competing in his hometown rodeo arena at the Tripp County Fairgrounds, Winner's Garret Phillips led the way at the second weekend of the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association's River Region rodeo on June 8-9.

Phillips finished with a top score of 71.5 points in the boys cutting event for the weekend, scoring 18 total points and finishing in first place. Roper Moore, of Winner, was third on weekend points with 17 and had the top individual ride of anyone with 73 points. Seth Heath, of Colome, was fourth in points with 16, including a 70-point ride.

Phillips was second for the weekend in the reined cow horse event with a top score of 142, only behind Pierre's Ryen Shippick, who won both performances. Heath was third with 15.5 weekend points and a top event score of 136.

Seth Heath also starred in steer wrestling, winning the first go-round with a time of 5.24 seconds and was second in event points with 15 at weekend's end. Reliance's Prestyn Haugen scored eight points for the weekend with a top time of 7.99 seconds, good for third in the second go-round.

Phillips and Heath also scored well in the team roping, taking second in weekend points with 14, only behind Midland's Stetson Jones and Kadoka's Jace Grimes, who had 17 points. Rope Reis, of Geddes, and Sutton Vanderpol, of Geddes, finished with 12 points, good for third overall for the weekend, and Austin Rose and Dusty Rose, of Chamberlain, won the first go-round with a time of 10.34 seconds, scoring 10 points for the weekend and fourth on event points.

In the bareback riding, Gregory's Taos Weborg scored a top ride of 63 points, scoring him 16 points for the weekend. Highmore's Talon Ping and Mobridge's Taylon Carmody each scored 19 points in the event for the weekend.

Stetson Shelbourn, of Winner, had a top time of 14.07 seconds in tiedown roping, scoring 17 points for the weekend, only behind Blunt's Paden Belkham, who won both go-rounds. Rope Reis was fourth in weekend points with 10.

In goat tying, Reliance's Adessa Haugen was third for the weekend with 11.5 points, with a top event time of 9.11 seconds in the first go. Rylee McCord, of White Lake, took third in the second go-round in 8.78 seconds, good for eight points for the weekend.

Burke's Piper Hanson led the field in pole bending, winning both Saturday and Sunday's performances with times of 21.400 seconds and 21.612 seconds for the maximum 20 total points. Colome's Kyla Mammen finished third for the weekend with 12 points with a top time of 22.545 seconds. McCord had a fourth-place ride in the first go-round in 22.531 seconds, good for seven event points, as did Shayda Ness, of Kimball, in the second go-round in 22.348 seconds.

Hanson was third on points for girls cutting, scoring 15.5 points. Her top score was 69 points, while Kimball's Sydney Stahl was fourth with a top score of 68.5 points and McCord had two rides of 68 points, scoring 13 event points.

Kennebec's Caysen Gran had the second-go's top time in 2.65 seconds in breakaway roping, winning the performance and finishing with 15 points to lead all athletes. Maree Pravecek, of Winner, was third in the first-go with a time of 2.94 seconds and scored eight points for the weekend.

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The second round of regional rodeos continued in the East Region in Watertown on June 8 and 9, as the state's best continue to rack up points ahead of the state finals competition.

Woonsocket's Tierney Breen won both rounds of the goat tying, with a top time of 7.08 seconds, scoring the maximum of 20 points. Breen was the weekend's reserve girls all-around winner, finishing behind girls all-around champion Keylee Zancanella, of Aurora.

Kailin Odens, of Scotland, was second in the breakaway roping, with a top time of 3.42 seconds in the second go-round and 14 event points. Hannah Heezen, of Wessington Springs, finished third in the second go-round with a time of 3.52 seconds.

Also in goat tying, Wessington Springs' Raylee Fagerhaug was third for weekend points with 15, with a top time of 7.87 seconds, while Ella Fagerhaug was tied for fourth in weekend points with 10.

In pole bending, Hannah Heezen, of Wessington Springs, finished with the top time of the second go-round in 21.162 seconds to score 10 points and take fourth for the weekend. Canistota's Sierra McGregor had a fifth-place weekend finish, driven by a second-place run in Performance 1 (20.731 seconds).

In steer wrestling, Springfield's Terran Talsma tied for second place on weekend points and won the first performance with a time of 4.18 seconds. His brother, Trevyan, was second in that go-round (5.43 seconds) and tied for second on the weekend with 16 points scored.

In team roping, Trey Moody, of Woonsocket, joined Cooper Faehnrich, of Clear Lake, to take third place for the weekend and 13 points. That included a winning time of 6.67 seconds in the second performance. Hartford's Aidan Healy and Salem's Dylan McGregor won the first-go in 11.29 seconds and finished in fourth for the weekend with 10 points.

McGregor was also the weekend's top performer in tiedown roping, scoring 15 points and posting a top time of 14.95 seconds. Royce Bruns, of Plankinton, was third for the weekend and scored 12 points, while winning the second go-round in a time of 12.21 seconds.

The boys all-around cowboy champion was Jimmy Lammers, of Orient. The reserve all-around cowboy winners were Brady Meyer and August Steele, both of Huron.