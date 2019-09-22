Winner's Bag: Sebastian Munoz's equipment at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sebastian Munoz needed a 73rd hole to win his first PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but it was his play over the first 72 before knocking off Sungjae Im in a playoff that made it all possible.

Munoz shot 18 under par in regulation—a number that included only three bogeys. That was a continuation of his good play from the previous week at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, where he finished T-7. Although certainly the focus will be on how Munoz holed his nervy 15-footer for birdie on the final hole at the Country Club of Jackson to make the playoff, not to be forgotten was his steady work overall in Mississippi. Munoz ranked fourth in strokes gained/off the tee, picking up nearly four strokes, and fifth in strokes gained/putting, which was more than six shots better than the field. Munoz also had plenty of length off the tee, ranking third in distance at 315.4 yards with his Ping G400 LST, the company’s low-spin version of its G400 driver.

For his irons, Munoz uses Ping’s i210 model, a slightly more forgiving player’s iron. His putter is Ping’s Sigma 2 Valor, a high moment of inertia mallet designed for stability with a long, contrasting alignment line. At the Sanderson Farms, whether it was the alignment or the stability, Munoz made enough putts to become a PGA Tour winner.

What Sebastian Munoz had in the bag at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Ping G400 LST (Project X HZRDUS Yellow 63), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash, 15 degrees

Irons (3): Ping i200; (4-PW): Ping i210

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Valor

