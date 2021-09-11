Winners from Auburn’s 62-0 win over Alabama State

It was not always pretty but Auburn football rolled to another win Saturday.

The Tigers had a disappointing first quarter but exploded for 35 points in the third quarter to cruise to a 62-0 win over Alabama State. The 35 points tie the Auburn record for most points in a quarter (New Mexico State, 1993) and are the most they have ever scored in the third quarter.

The quarter was capped off by Jarquez Hunter’s 94-yard touchdown run, which is the longest touchdown run in Auburn history.

The Tigers, now 2-0, will look to travel to Penn State and have the chance to make a huge statement across all of college football.

But before that, here are three winners from the win over Alabama State.

Jarquez Hunter

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Bigsby is a special talent and the best running back on the roster, but Hunter is special in his own right. The freshman running back was the Tigers No. 2 running back with Shaun Shivers unavailable to play and all he did is rush for 147 yards and one touchdown on eight carries and had the longest run-in program history. Hunter has rushed for over 100 yards in Auburn’s first two games and is the first freshman to do so since Onterio McCalebb in 2009. Having two good running backs is crucial in the SEC, going into the season it looked like Bigsby and Shivers gave the Tigers just that but with the emergence of Hunter Auburn may have three worth of getting carries

Roger McCreary

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

McCreary is one of Auburn’s best players and he played like it Saturday. The cornerback was second on the team with seven tackles, had a tackle for loss, broke up a pass, and returned an interception for a touchdown. The elite cornerback jumped a pass to a wide receiver and raced 26-yards to the endzone for his first pick-six at Auburn. McCreary will be patrolling sidelines on Sundays next season and showed why Saturday, he is one of the best corners in the country and will be impressive to watch in his final season.

Demetris Robertson

Jake Crandall-The Montgomery Advertiser

Robertson had one of the biggest games of his career against Alabama State, having three total touchdowns. It was Auburn’s first three-touchdown game since Boobee Whitlow had three scores against Mississippi State in 2019. The former Georgia receiver showed just why Auburn was so excited to land the talented transfer, scoring touchdowns as both a receiver and a tailback. He scored Auburn’s first touchdown with a six-yard reception early in the second quarter and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass for his second score of the game to start the third quarter. He finished his day with a 36-yard touchdown rush to give him three touchdowns on four touches and 96 yards from scrimmage.

1

1