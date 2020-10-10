Winners and losers of Day 1 of NHL Free Agency

Day 1 of free agency is in the books! Which means, depending on who you happen to cheer for, you either woke up this morning uproariously happy or outrageously mad.

Regardless, a lot went down on Friday. And despite the odd timing and technical challenges brought forth by these uncertain times, free agency nonetheless produced its usual certainties, leaving some teams as winners and some teams, well, losers.

So in the spirit of this, the Halloween season, let’s figure out which of yesterday’s participants ended up getting tricked, and which went home with a treat.

Loser: Vancouver Canucks

Before Andy Reid won a Super Bowl last season, the single flaw which held him back from coaching greatness was his struggle with clock management. So bad was this achilles heel of Reid’s that Chiefs fans soon developed a running joke that, if the team would only hire someone solely to stand next to Reid and tell him how much time was left in the game, their loveable walrus would be unbeatable.

Jim Benning is no Andy Reid, of course — Andy Reid is actually very good at his job — but the Canucks GM desperately needs his own specialty coach. Namely, someone employed to show up whenever free agency begins and lock Benning’s phone in the world’s most uncrackable safe.

Or, at the very least, just keep him away from a microphone. Because the Canucks spent the entire offseason to this point crying poor. And, you know what? They actually backed up their words when the doors opened on Friday, declining to issue Troy Stecher a qualifying offer while allowing both Tyler Toffoli and Jacob Markstrom to test the market for themselves, as well.

This was done, apparently, due to the team’s lack of cap room. And for the most part, it made sense. The Canucks were already close to the ceiling as it was and lucrative extensions for Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are on the horizon at season’s end, with both deals needing to be squeezed under an expectedly flat cap.

So why, then, would Benning eagerly usher those key pieces out the door before turning around to give a clearly washed Braden Holtby $4.3 million for two years?

Can someone good at the economy please answer this? My family is dying.

The Canucks’ contention window is open now, by the way. As in, right now. Yes, this is a team loaded with young talent, and that’s all well and good. But the tight cap calamity Vancouver has locked themselves into — one currently being alleviated by the value of Pettersson and Hughes’s ELCs that are set to expire — has sped up their timeline expeditiously.

Benning needs his group to win now. And losing your starting goaltender, along with a winger who fit splendidly into your lineup whose services cost a second-round pick in the deepest draft in years (among other assets) and a young, effective right-shot defenceman doesn’t exactly help that case.

Those losses would be bad enough on their own. But allowing them to happen just to sign a steeply declining goaltender who also happens to be both worse and older than the one you let walk, though? That’s blasphemous.

Winner: Toronto Maple Leafs

It wasn’t the sexy, Alex Pietrangelo-themed splash some Leafs fans were hoping for, but Kyle Dubas nonetheless exited day one of free agency having addressed the two biggest flaws on his roster.

Signing TJ Brodie for four years at $5 million per was the highlight of the day, as it should be. Brodie is a legitimate top-four defenceman, someone who can munch minutes on the right side, put up a few points while at it and, most importantly, be trusted in the dying minutes to defend a lead.

Frankly, his value is pretty cut-and-dry. It’s the Leafs’ other signing that warrants more attention.

Wayne Simmonds for one year at $1.5 million is tidy business. Now, on the surface, Simmonds looks like a player in decline. And he is, don’t get me wrong. The Scarborough native’s point totals have dipped consistently year-to-year ever since 2015-16, and ultimately culminated in a 2019-20 campaign featuring a mere eight goals and 24 points.

Do you want to know what else Simmonds looked like, though? This guy.

If you were too lazy to click that link, Simmonds has been playing the past few season remarkably, profoundly banged. In 2017-18, for example, Simmonds missed only seven games despite playing with a torn pelvis, which then led to a pulled groin, which was then followed up by a fractured ankle and, finally, neatly rounded out by a torn ligament in his hand.

