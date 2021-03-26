Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Josh Norris from Underdog Fantasy are here to give their official winners and losers for free agency on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Before breaking down the winners and losers from free agency, Matt and Josh discuss T.Y. Hilton heading back to the Colts and Damien Williams heading to Chicago to pair up with David Montgomery. Is David Montgomery, one of the more maligned breakout fantasy stars of 2020, undervalued going into next season?

The two share their thoughts on the Washington Football Team (free agency winner), New York Jets (winner), Arizona Cardinals (loser), Detroit Lions (loser) and more!

