All the winners of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, from Patty Berg (1946) to Allisen Corpuz (2023)
For most players, this is the list they want to be on the most. Of all the major championships, it’s the oldest one that carries the most prestige. The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is being staged this week at Lancaster Country Club, a 1919 William Flynn design and eight past champions are in the field.
The winner will receive the Mickey Wright medal, custody of the Harton S. Semple Trophy for one year, an exemption into the next 10 U.S. Women’s Opens as well as exemptions into the next five playings of the other four majors.
And, of course, a mighty big check. This year’s champion will receive a $2.4 million first-place prize, the second-largest check in women’s golf. The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship winner will receive $4 million.
Mickey Wright and Betsy Rawls have the most U.S. Women’s Open titles with four. Four players have won the championship three times: Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Susie Maxwell Berning, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam.
Here’s the compete list of the U.S. Women’s Open champions:
Year
Winner
Location
2023
Allisen Corpuz
Pebble Beach
2022
Minjee Lee
Pine Needles
2021
Yuka Saso
The Olympic Club (Lake Course)
2020
A Lim Kim
Champions Golf Club
2019
JeongEun Lee6
Country Club of Charleston
2018
Ariya Jutanugarn
Shoal Creek
2017
Sung Hyun Park
Trump National
2016
Brittany Lang
CordeValle
2015
In Gee Chun
Lancaster Country Club
2014
Michelle Wie
Pinehurst
2013
Inbee Park
Sebonack
2012
Na Yeon Choi
Blackwolf Run
2011
So Yeon Ryu
The Broadmoor
2010
Paula Creamer
Oakmont
2009
Eun-Hee Ji
Saucon Valley
2008
Inbee Park
Interlachen
2007
Cristie Kerr
Pine Needles
2006
Annika Sorenstam
Newport Country Club
2005
Birdie Kim
Cherry Hills
2004
Meg Mallon
Orchards
2003
Hilary Lunke
Pumpkin Ridge
2002
Juli Inkster
Prairie Dunes
2001
Karrie Webb
Pine Needles
2000
Karrie Webb
The Merit Club
1999
Juli Inkster
Old Waverly
1998
Seri Pak
Blackwolf Run
1997
Alison Nicholas
Pumpkin Ridge
1996
Annika Sorenstam
Pine Needles
1995
Annika Sorenstam
The Broadmoor
1994
Patty Sheehan
Indianwood
1993
Lauri Merten
Crooked Stick
1992
Patty Sheehan
Oakmont
1991
Meg Mallon
Colonial
1990
Betsy King
Atlanta Athletic Club
1989
Betsy King
Indianwood
1988
Liselotte Neumann
Baltimore Country Club
1987
Laura Davies
Plainfield Country Club
1986
Jane Geddes
NCR Country Club
1985
Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino
Baltusrol
1984
Hollis Stacy
Salem Country Club
1983
Jan Stephenson
Cedar Ridge
1982
Janet Alex
Del Paso
1981
Pat Bradley
LaGrange
1980
Amy Alcott
Richland
1979
Jerilyn Britz
Brooklawn
1978
Hollis Stacy
Country Club of Indianapolis
1977
Hollis Stacy
Hazeltine
1976
JoAnne Gunderson Carner
Rolling Green
1975
Sandra Palmer
Atlantic City
1974
Sandra Haynie
LaGrange
1973
Susie Maxwell Berning
Country Club of Rochester
1972
Susie Maxwell Berning
Winged Foot
1971
JoAnne Gunderson Carner
Kahkwa Club
1970
Donna Caponi
Muskogee
1969
Donna Caponi
Scenic Hills
1968
Susie Maxwell Berning
Moselem Springs
1967
Catherine Lacoste (a)
Virginia Hot Springs
1966
Sandra Spuzich
Hazeltine
1965
Carol Mann
Atlantic City Country Club
1964
Mickey Wright
San Diego Country Club
1963
Mary Mills
Kenwood Country Club
1962
Murle Lindstrom
Dunes Golf & Country Club
1961
Mickey Wright
Baltusrol
1960
Betsy Rawls
Worcester Country Club
1959
Mickey Wright
Churchill Valley
1958
Mickey Wright
Forest Lake
1957
Betsy Rawls
Winged Foot
1956
Kathy Cornelius
Northand
1955
Fay Crocker
Wichita Country Club
1954
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Salem Country Club
1953
Betsy Rawls
Country Club of Rochester
1952
Louise Suggs
Bala
1951
Betsy Rawls
Druid Hills
1950
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Rolling Hills
1949
Louise Suggs
Prince Georges
1948
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Atlantic City Country Club
1947
Betty Jameson
Starmount Forest Country Club
1946
Patty Berg
Spokane Country Club