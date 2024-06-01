All the winners of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, from Patty Berg (1946) to Allisen Corpuz (2023)

For most players, this is the list they want to be on the most. Of all the major championships, it’s the oldest one that carries the most prestige. The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is being staged this week at Lancaster Country Club, a 1919 William Flynn design and eight past champions are in the field.

The winner will receive the Mickey Wright medal, custody of the Harton S. Semple Trophy for one year, an exemption into the next 10 U.S. Women’s Opens as well as exemptions into the next five playings of the other four majors.

And, of course, a mighty big check. This year’s champion will receive a $2.4 million first-place prize, the second-largest check in women’s golf. The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship winner will receive $4 million.

Mickey Wright and Betsy Rawls have the most U.S. Women’s Open titles with four. Four players have won the championship three times: Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Susie Maxwell Berning, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam.

Here’s the compete list of the U.S. Women’s Open champions:

Year Winner Location 2023 Allisen Corpuz Pebble Beach 2022 Minjee Lee Pine Needles 2021 Yuka Saso The Olympic Club (Lake Course) 2020 A Lim Kim Champions Golf Club 2019 JeongEun Lee6 Country Club of Charleston 2018 Ariya Jutanugarn Shoal Creek 2017 Sung Hyun Park Trump National 2016 Brittany Lang CordeValle 2015 In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club 2014 Michelle Wie Pinehurst 2013 Inbee Park Sebonack 2012 Na Yeon Choi Blackwolf Run 2011 So Yeon Ryu The Broadmoor 2010 Paula Creamer Oakmont 2009 Eun-Hee Ji Saucon Valley 2008 Inbee Park Interlachen 2007 Cristie Kerr Pine Needles 2006 Annika Sorenstam Newport Country Club 2005 Birdie Kim Cherry Hills 2004 Meg Mallon Orchards 2003 Hilary Lunke Pumpkin Ridge 2002 Juli Inkster Prairie Dunes 2001 Karrie Webb Pine Needles 2000 Karrie Webb The Merit Club 1999 Juli Inkster Old Waverly 1998 Seri Pak Blackwolf Run 1997 Alison Nicholas Pumpkin Ridge 1996 Annika Sorenstam Pine Needles 1995 Annika Sorenstam The Broadmoor 1994 Patty Sheehan Indianwood 1993 Lauri Merten Crooked Stick 1992 Patty Sheehan Oakmont 1991 Meg Mallon Colonial 1990 Betsy King Atlanta Athletic Club 1989 Betsy King Indianwood 1988 Liselotte Neumann Baltimore Country Club 1987 Laura Davies Plainfield Country Club 1986 Jane Geddes NCR Country Club 1985 Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino Baltusrol 1984 Hollis Stacy Salem Country Club 1983 Jan Stephenson Cedar Ridge 1982 Janet Alex Del Paso 1981 Pat Bradley LaGrange 1980 Amy Alcott Richland 1979 Jerilyn Britz Brooklawn 1978 Hollis Stacy Country Club of Indianapolis 1977 Hollis Stacy Hazeltine 1976 JoAnne Gunderson Carner Rolling Green 1975 Sandra Palmer Atlantic City 1974 Sandra Haynie LaGrange 1973 Susie Maxwell Berning Country Club of Rochester 1972 Susie Maxwell Berning Winged Foot 1971 JoAnne Gunderson Carner Kahkwa Club 1970 Donna Caponi Muskogee 1969 Donna Caponi Scenic Hills 1968 Susie Maxwell Berning Moselem Springs 1967 Catherine Lacoste (a) Virginia Hot Springs 1966 Sandra Spuzich Hazeltine 1965 Carol Mann Atlantic City Country Club 1964 Mickey Wright San Diego Country Club 1963 Mary Mills Kenwood Country Club 1962 Murle Lindstrom Dunes Golf & Country Club 1961 Mickey Wright Baltusrol 1960 Betsy Rawls Worcester Country Club 1959 Mickey Wright Churchill Valley 1958 Mickey Wright Forest Lake 1957 Betsy Rawls Winged Foot 1956 Kathy Cornelius Northand 1955 Fay Crocker Wichita Country Club 1954 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Salem Country Club 1953 Betsy Rawls Country Club of Rochester 1952 Louise Suggs Bala 1951 Betsy Rawls Druid Hills 1950 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Rolling Hills 1949 Louise Suggs Prince Georges 1948 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Atlantic City Country Club 1947 Betty Jameson Starmount Forest Country Club 1946 Patty Berg Spokane Country Club

