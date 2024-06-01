Advertisement

All the winners of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, from Patty Berg (1946) to Allisen Corpuz (2023)

For most players, this is the list they want to be on the most. Of all the major championships, it’s the oldest one that carries the most prestige. The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is being staged this week at Lancaster Country Club, a 1919 William Flynn design and eight past champions are in the field.

The winner will receive the Mickey Wright medal, custody of the Harton S. Semple Trophy for one year, an exemption into the next 10 U.S. Women’s Opens as well as exemptions into the next five playings of the other four majors.

And, of course, a mighty big check. This year’s champion will receive a $2.4 million first-place prize, the second-largest check in women’s golf. The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship winner will receive $4 million.

Mickey Wright and Betsy Rawls have the most U.S. Women’s Open titles with four. Four players have won the championship three times: Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Susie Maxwell Berning, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam.

Here’s the compete list of the U.S. Women’s Open champions:

Year

Winner

Location

2023

Allisen Corpuz

Pebble Beach

2022

Minjee Lee

Pine Needles

2021

Yuka Saso

The Olympic Club (Lake Course)

2020

A Lim Kim

Champions Golf Club

2019

JeongEun Lee6

Country Club of Charleston

2018

Ariya Jutanugarn

Shoal Creek

2017

Sung Hyun Park

Trump National

2016

Brittany Lang

CordeValle

2015

In Gee Chun

Lancaster Country Club

2014

Michelle Wie

Pinehurst

2013

Inbee Park

Sebonack

2012

Na Yeon Choi

Blackwolf Run

2011

So Yeon Ryu

The Broadmoor

2010

Paula Creamer

Oakmont

2009

Eun-Hee Ji

Saucon Valley

2008

Inbee Park

Interlachen

2007

Cristie Kerr

Pine Needles

2006

Annika Sorenstam

Newport Country Club

2005

Birdie Kim

Cherry Hills

2004

Meg Mallon

Orchards

2003

Hilary Lunke

Pumpkin Ridge

2002

Juli Inkster

Prairie Dunes

2001

Karrie Webb

Pine Needles

2000

Karrie Webb

The Merit Club

1999

Juli Inkster

Old Waverly

1998

Seri Pak

Blackwolf Run

1997

Alison Nicholas

Pumpkin Ridge

1996

Annika Sorenstam

Pine Needles

1995

Annika Sorenstam

The Broadmoor

1994

Patty Sheehan

Indianwood

1993

Lauri Merten

Crooked Stick

1992

Patty Sheehan

Oakmont

1991

Meg Mallon

Colonial

1990

Betsy King

Atlanta Athletic Club

1989

Betsy King

Indianwood

1988

Liselotte Neumann

Baltimore Country Club

1987

Laura Davies

Plainfield Country Club

1986

Jane Geddes

NCR Country Club

1985

Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino

Baltusrol

1984

Hollis Stacy

Salem Country Club

1983

Jan Stephenson

Cedar Ridge

1982

Janet Alex

Del Paso

1981

Pat Bradley

LaGrange

1980

Amy Alcott

Richland

1979

Jerilyn Britz

Brooklawn

1978

Hollis Stacy

Country Club of Indianapolis

1977

Hollis Stacy

Hazeltine

1976

JoAnne Gunderson Carner

Rolling Green

1975

Sandra Palmer

Atlantic City

1974

Sandra Haynie

LaGrange

1973

Susie Maxwell Berning

Country Club of Rochester

1972

Susie Maxwell Berning

Winged Foot

1971

JoAnne Gunderson Carner

Kahkwa Club

1970

Donna Caponi

Muskogee

1969

Donna Caponi

Scenic Hills

1968

Susie Maxwell Berning

Moselem Springs

1967

Catherine Lacoste (a)

Virginia Hot Springs

1966

Sandra Spuzich

Hazeltine

1965

Carol Mann

Atlantic City Country Club

1964

Mickey Wright

San Diego Country Club

1963

Mary Mills

Kenwood Country Club

1962

Murle Lindstrom

Dunes Golf & Country Club

1961

Mickey Wright

Baltusrol

1960

Betsy Rawls

Worcester Country Club

1959

Mickey Wright

Churchill Valley

1958

Mickey Wright

Forest Lake

1957

Betsy Rawls

Winged Foot

1956

Kathy Cornelius

Northand

1955

Fay Crocker

Wichita Country Club

1954

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

Salem Country Club

1953

Betsy Rawls

Country Club of Rochester

1952

Louise Suggs

Bala

1951

Betsy Rawls

Druid Hills

1950

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

Rolling Hills

1949

Louise Suggs

Prince Georges

1948

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

Atlantic City Country Club

1947

Betty Jameson

Starmount Forest Country Club

1946

Patty Berg

Spokane Country Club

 

