Winners of 2022 Darlington paint scheme fan vote revealed
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chase ElliottAmerican stock car racing driver
One popular part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend is the fan vote for best paint scheme — and with all three NASCAR national series at the “Track Too Tough To Tame,” three unique winners were honored this year.
Yes, the fans have spoken.
The envelope, please.
NASCAR Cup Series
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet. Elliott’s scheme is an honor to Jimmy Means.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet. Clements’ scheme is an honor to Dale Earnhardt and Bud Moore.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Chevrolet. DiBenedetto’s scheme is an honor to Sterling Marlin.