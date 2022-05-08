Winners of 2022 Darlington paint scheme fan vote revealed

In this article:

One popular part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend is the fan vote for best paint scheme — and with all three NASCAR national series at the “Track Too Tough To Tame,” three unique winners were honored this year.

Yes, the fans have spoken.

The envelope, please.

NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet. Elliott’s scheme is an honor to Jimmy Means.

Chase Elliott Darlington Throwback

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet. Clements’ scheme is an honor to Dale Earnhardt and Bud Moore.

Jeremy Clements Darlington

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Chevrolet. DiBenedetto’s scheme is an honor to Sterling Marlin.