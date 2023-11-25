Winner, winner, winner ... ISU gets chicken dinner with 3-0 Vegas trip

Nov. 24—On Friday afternoon, Indiana State men's hoops found a way to grind through its first one-possession game.

ISU posted a 76-74 victory over Toledo to sweep the three games at the Las Vegas Ball Dawgs Classic.

Inside The Dollar Loan Center, ISU was knotted when sophomore Ryan Conwell drove to the bucket and was fouled with 1:53 left.

His shots made it 71-69, ISU (5-1).

After Ra'Heim Moss traveled in the lane while driving the baseline with 1:29 to go, the Rockets (3-3) came up with a stop after sophomore Robbie Avila's right wing triple didn't drop.

Andre Lorentsson was fouled on the rebound and missed the front end of the one-and-one with 1:01 left.

Then junior Isaiah Swope put the game away.

Off the bounce, Swope nailed a left wing in-rhythm triple with 38 seconds remaining.

"Coach [Josh Schertz] told us before yesterday, let's be a team of resilience, let's put two halves together," junior forward Jayson Kent told WVIG-FM 105.5 after the game. "Today was a big emphasis on it. No matter what, Coach said it's going to be a 12-round boxing match."

Toledo didn't inch closer than three until the final seconds. Kent made a couple of free throws. Swope missed a pair with 14 seconds left.

Toledo made its third attempt from beyond the arc at the buzzer for a two-point loss.

Kent had 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting and a career-high 11 boards to notch his second double-double of the season, and second in his first two seasons with ISU.

Kent is averaging 14.1 points through six games in 2023-24.

"He was fantastic, he was our best player today," Schertz said. "There's no doubt, another double-double for him, 17 [and] 11. He's just growing into his role. He's becoming a star in his role. He's the linchpin that ties that group together, his size, his versatility. We were able to put him today on the five and switch."

Kent tied Avila for the team lead in assists against Toledo with three. Avila added 11 points, seven boards and five turnovers.

Kent, along with Avila, Swope, junior Julian Larry and Conwell didn't get a breather in the second half. Swope played the entirety of the tilt.

With Sam Lewis' jumper with 14:55 left, the Rockets took their first lead of the game at 50-48.

ISU finished with 17 turnovers in the game, 12 came in the opening half.

The Sycamores led 10 early in the first half and by seven late in the period when the close of the opening 20 minutes was marred by miscues.

Over the final 1:26 of the half, ISU had a half dozen turnovers including an errant inbound under the basket by Avila that nearly resulted in Toledo's initial lead at the horn.

On the defensive end, ISU committed five fouls in the final 2:42 of the period as Toledo attacked the goal.

ISU finished with 12 assists, which was its second-lowest output of the year. The 76 points were a season-low for a squad averaging 89.2 a night.

ISU will face Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside Hulman Center in the Missouri Valley Conference's earliest conference opener. It is a standalone game. Toledo hosts George Mason on Dec. 2.