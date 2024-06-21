And the winner of the toughest male firefighter in Georgia contest is....from Columbus

The Georgia heat beat down on the competitors as firefighters from across the state competed to be named toughest firefighter as part of the 2024 Georgia Police and Fire Games.

The overall winner of the toughest male firefighter competition would come from Columbus’ station 6 on Brown Avenue.

Justin Pollock had just gotten done working a 24-hour shift when he showed up to compete in the competition Wednesday afternoon.

The competition include multiple feats of physical fitness in full gear including touting an 185-pound dummy clad in fire gear that mimics dragging a fellow firefighter to safety.

Pollock said his department is “very competitive” and said it felt great to win.

“We compete against each other every shift in some way to try to be the best to make ourselves better every day,” said Pollock. “It’s nice to come out here and take a victory home for the city of Columbus, overall out of Georgia, and also for my station.”

Pollock said the competitors were used to being in full gear in the southern heat they endured during the competition.

Claire Droppleman, aims and hits the target with the firehose on the course of the 40th anniversary of the Columbus Police and Fire, Wednesday morning, June 19, 2024.

“We’re used to it, we wear that gear to protect ourselves from fire every day. So, being in it for a competition for a little bit over two minutes is no different than us being on the fire ground for over an hour in the fire,” said Pollock.

Pollock said it does take some physical ability to do these competitions but stressed the importance of the mental aspect of the competition.

Top Finishers in the Georgia Police and Fire Games Wednesday morning June 19, 2024, Claire Droppleman with a time of 4:56 and Justin Pollock with a time of 2:26.

Pollock said his win was humbling but he had the support of his family and his peers that helped him to compete.

Claire Droppleman was named the toughest female firefighter with a time of 4:56.