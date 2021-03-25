Winner/Losers from the first weekend of the Women’s NCAA Tournament

The Telegraph

Alexei Navalny says he is losing the use of one of his legs while jailed in a notorious Russian penal colony, with his team claiming that the opposition leader has been deliberately denied medical treatment. Mr Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has taken a turn for the worse after he first started experiencing severe back pain four weeks ago, he said in official complaints released on Thursday. “My condition has deteriorated, severe pain has spread to my right leg which has lost sensation from the calf downwards. I’m having difficulty walking,” he wrote. Mr Navalny blamed the prison authorities for wilfully denying him medical help “to damage my health.” His allies first raised the alarm about his condition on Wednesday after the prison administration refused to let his lawyers see him. Vadim Kobzev, his lawyer, who was able to see him on Thursday, said that Mr Navalny was taken for an MRI scan on Wednesday but has been kept in the dark about the results or any possible diagnosis. “He’s losing sensation in his leg, and the way things are going, he’s going to need crutches soon,” he said, adding that his client is given only two ibuprofen pills a day, which he considers a “mockery.” Mr Navalny has filed a separate complaint against intrusive surveillance while he sleeps, saying he is woken up eight times a night. “They’re practically torturing me by depriving me of sleep,” Mr Navalny said in the complaint, citing Russian prison regulations, guaranteeing uninterrupted sleep for inmates. Mr Navalny's wife on Thursday called on President Putin to release him. “Everyone who knows Alexei knows that he is not a complainer… Alexei didn’t want us to speak about it so that it wouldn’t look like he was complaining,” Yulia Navalnaya said in an Instagram post, adding that the prison administration did not allow his family to pass him any medication. “I demand that my husband, Alexei Navalny, who was locked up illegally, be immediately released. He was locked up because (Putin) is afraid of political competition and wants to sit on his throne for the rest of his life.”