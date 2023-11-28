Winner disqualified after breaking new whip rules

Alex Edwards has been suspended for 24 days

A winner has been disqualified under British racing's new whip rules for the first time.

Jockey Alex Edwards used his whip on 16 occasions, more than double the permitted level of seven, as he rode Mixedwave to victory at Market Rasen on 23 November.

Original runner-up Post Chaise has been awarded the race.

Edwards has been suspended for 24 days, had his riding fee forfeited and will receive specialised coaching.

The British Horseracing Authority said this was the first time a winner had been disqualified in nearly 8,000 races since the rules were introduced earlier this year.

The change reduced the threshold for use of the whip by one to seven in jumps races and six in flat races.

Jockeys face suspension for going above that limit and their horse being disqualified if they go four or more over the threshold.

A BHA spokesperson said: "Disqualification was introduced as the ultimate deterrent for overuse of the whip and there can be no excuse for exceeding the permitted level by nine uses.

"As well as extensive consultation and communication, jockeys were required to undertake online training modules which clearly set out the new rules prior to riding under them.

"The wide-ranging understanding of what may trigger a disqualification, and the steps taken by jockeys to adapt well to the new rules, is demonstrated by the fact that this is the first time in almost 8,000 races that the rule has been invoked following a winning ride."