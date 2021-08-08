Winner/Colome grinds out state amateur victory over Storm

Aug. 8—The big blue machine that is Winner/Colome amateur baseball chugged along Sunday afternoon.

The Pheasants pounded out 10 runs on nine hits and benefitted from six South Central errors in a 10-3 Class B state amateur baseball tournament opening-round victory at Cadwell Park.

Winner/Colome will now prepare for the final game of the second round against Salem, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, we got a win. That's what matters," Winner/Colome player/co-manager Austin Calhoon said. "(South Central) is definitely much improved but we left way too many people on base today. We'll have to clean that up and be ready to play on Wednesday."

The Pheasants were left to try to scratch out runs without hits for most of the game Sunday, until Dillon Lambley had a two-run single in the seventh inning to make it 8-3.

Prior to that, Winner/Colome's first six runs were scored on two sacrifice flies, a hit batter, a ground out, an error and a walk.

"We just had to make it work on offense," Calhoon said. "We got good pitching tonight and you know that any win at the state tournament is going to be tougher."

That pitching came in the form of Patrick Starr, who threw seven innings allowing seven hits, three runs and struck out five. Reed Harter threw the final two innings without allowing a run but giving up three hits.

South Central got as close as 6-3 after scoring a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a two-run single from Blake Boes. The Storm got two hits from Jayd VanDerWerff and Jay Winter, a pick-up player from Miller/Wessington, had a fifth-inning RBI single to round out the scoring.

"We just made too many mistakes. We knew we could stay in the game but we had to do more on offense and that didn't happen," said South Central's Blake Hoffmann. "The errors really hurt us today."

For the Pheasants, Chandler Bakley had a double and three RBIs, while Calhoon and Lambley each had two hits. Lambley also scored three runs. The Pheasants also had eight stolen bases, paced by two from Derek Graesser, but left 13 men on base.

The Storm used six pitchers, starting with Aaron Sundquist's three innings allowing one hit, two runs (both unearned). From then on, no pitcher threw more than two innings, combining to toss six strikeouts and nine walks.

NOTE: Zach Harter was a pinch-runner for the Pheasants on Sunday but he had a good excuse for being late. He was coaching the Mount Vernon/Plankinton's VFW teener baseball team in the Class B state tournament in Clark, where MVP took fifth place.