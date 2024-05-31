Winner of Battlehawks-Brahmas clinches home-field advantage for playoff rematch

ST. LOUIS – The stakes are pretty simple for the St. Louis Battlehawks in Saturday’s regular-season finale. A win gives them home-field advantage as they open the playoffs next weekend. A loss will not.

The Battlehawks (6-3) host the San Antonio Brahmas (7-2) on Saturday afternoon at the Dome at America’s Center. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

The Battlehawks and Brahmas have clinched both playoff spots within the XFL Conference of the United Football League, which sets the stage for a rematch in the XFL Conference Championship next weekend. The winner in Saturday’s regular season finale will host the first-round playoff game.

If the Battlehawks win, both St. Louis and San Antonio would finish the regular season with a 7-3 overall record. In this case, the first tiebreaker to determine the top seed is head-to-head record. Since St. Louis won its first matchup against San Antonio in Week 3, they would have a perfect 2-0 record head-to-head with a win Saturday, thus home-field advantage.

If the Brahmas win, San Antonio would finish the regular season at 8-2 and St. Louis would finish at 6-4. San Antonio would host the first-round playoff matchup in this case due to their stronger overall record.

Wherever the site, St. Louis and San Antonio will battle for a spot in the UFL Championship Game on Sunday, June 16. The winner of their latter matchup over the next two weekends will advance to take on the USFL Conference Champion, either the Birmingham Stallions of Michigan Panthers.

And of course, the Dome will host the UFL Championship on June 16. If the Battlehawks win Saturday, there’s a chance they could play football in each of the next three weeks in St. Louis.

FOX 2 will carry the broadcast of this Saturday’s broadcast following coverage of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which begins at noon.

