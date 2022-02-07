Winner’s Bag: Tom Hoge, 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Associated Press

Jordan Spieth knew what to expect long before he ever saw Tom Hoge play golf. Hoge had shown him how to play craps in 2015 during the John Deere Classic, and what Spieth took away from that evening was Hoge was not the kind of player who would back down when the stakes were high. At his side was Patrick Cantlay, the FedEx Cup champion and No. 4 player in the world.