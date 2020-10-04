Winner’s Bag: Sergio Garcia, Sanderson Farms Championship

The golf equipment Sergio Garcia used to win the PGA Tour’s 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (14 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft; (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft
IRONS: Ping Blueprint (3-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54, 58 degrees), with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 130 shafts
PUTTER: TayorMade Spider X Copper
BALL: TaylorMade TP5
GRIPS: SuperStroke S Tech (full swing) / SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0